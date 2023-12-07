HomeFashion

The Iconic Style Evolution Of Nicki Minaj

From campy, Harajuku-inspired clothing to a more subtle elegance, Nicki Minaj's looks have always turned heads.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Ahead of Nicki Minaj’s newest album, Pink Friday 2, the predecessor of her debut album, we decided to take a close look at her style journey and evolution. The rapper’s flashy origins began with a bright-colored, camp, and Harajuku-inspired style which consisted of neon wigs and eccentric outfits. Then there was her era of Roman, an animated alter ego, and later came her more polished and elegant looks. Minaj’s style transformation also mirrored her growth as an artist. With each album, she demonstrated that she wasn’t solely growing as an artist, but she was also making her mark as an experimental fashion lover.

When she shifted to minimalistic clothing or gowns for red carpet appearances those sleek looks were due to her collaboration with her longstanding stylist Rushka Bergman. Bergman first worked with Minaj in 2014 for her MTV VMA Awards look. For this pivotal foray, the duo debuted a velour long-sleeve black mini dress unzipped at the front. This was a shock to the public who were used to the Harajuku-inspired looks like her costumes on stage: sculptural dresses, and neon wigs. Her iconic look when she sat next to Anna Wintour in 2011 at a Carolina Herrera runway show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week was a stark contrast with her sculptural bubbled cutout top, orange mini skirt, yellow lace tights, and printed platform shoes. 

As fans eagerly anticipate Pink Friday 2 we wanted to be intentional about noting the rapper’s style evolution. Her ability to reinvent herself whilst wearing different designers from Christian Siriano to Givenchy has solidified her as a style icon and trailblazer in the world of hip hop as a female MC. With a career marked by innovation and fearlessness in a world dominated by men, her fashion choices are dynamic and have always been reflective of whichever era she’s in. 

Take a look at Nicki Minaj’s style evolution below. 

