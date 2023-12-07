The Iconic Style Evolution Of Nicki Minaj

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of Nicki Minaj’s newest album, Pink Friday 2, the predecessor of her debut album, we decided to take a close look at her style journey and evolution. The rapper’s flashy origins began with a bright-colored, camp, and Harajuku-inspired style which consisted of neon wigs and eccentric outfits. Then there was her era of Roman, an animated alter ego, and later came her more polished and elegant looks. Minaj’s style transformation also mirrored her growth as an artist. With each album, she demonstrated that she wasn’t solely growing as an artist, but she was also making her mark as an experimental fashion lover.

When she shifted to minimalistic clothing or gowns for red carpet appearances those sleek looks were due to her collaboration with her longstanding stylist Rushka Bergman. Bergman first worked with Minaj in 2014 for her MTV VMA Awards look. For this pivotal foray, the duo debuted a velour long-sleeve black mini dress unzipped at the front. This was a shock to the public who were used to the Harajuku-inspired looks like her costumes on stage: sculptural dresses, and neon wigs. Her iconic look when she sat next to Anna Wintour in 2011 at a Carolina Herrera runway show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week was a stark contrast with her sculptural bubbled cutout top, orange mini skirt, yellow lace tights, and printed platform shoes.

As fans eagerly anticipate Pink Friday 2 we wanted to be intentional about noting the rapper’s style evolution. Her ability to reinvent herself whilst wearing different designers from Christian Siriano to Givenchy has solidified her as a style icon and trailblazer in the world of hip hop as a female MC. With a career marked by innovation and fearlessness in a world dominated by men, her fashion choices are dynamic and have always been reflective of whichever era she’s in.

Take a look at Nicki Minaj’s style evolution below.

01 2010 BET’s 106 & Park NEW YORK – MARCH 31: Recording artist Nicki Minaj visits BET’s 106 & Park at BET Studios on March 31, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

02 2010 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Musician Nicki Minaj accepts the awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

03 2010 MTV Video Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Rapper Nicki Minaj poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

04 2010 Lil Wayne Welcome Home Party Hosted By Cash Money Records MIAMI – NOVEMBER 07: Nicki Minaj attends Lil Wayne Welcome Home party hosted by Cash Money Records on November 7, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

05 2010 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Recording artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP)

06 2010 The USO Presents “VH1 Divas Salute The Troops” MIRAMAR, CA – DECEMBER 03: Singer Nicki Minaj during “VH1 Divas Salute the Troops” presented by the USO at the MCAS Miramar on December 3, 2010 in Miramar, California. “VH1 Divas Salute the Troops” concert event will be televised on Sunday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

07 2010 Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 09: Recording artist Nicki Minaj arrives to celebrate her birthday at the Tao Nightclub at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on December 9, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

08 2011 At BBC Radio 1 In London LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 20: Nicki Minaj is seen arriving at the BBC radio 1 studios on January 20, 2011 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

09 2011 The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Nicki Minaj arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

10 2011 MTV Movie Awards UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JUNE 05: Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

11 2011 Nicki Minaj Performs On ABC’s “Good Morning America” NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Singer/rapper Nicki Minaj performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 5, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

12 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 24, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

13 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: Nicki Minaj performs during the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

14 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Nikki Minaj is seen around Lincoln Center during Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Katy Winn/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

15 2012 The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

16 2012 40th Anniversary American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Nicki Minaj arrives at the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

17 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Nicki Minaj attends 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week during day 3 on September 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

18 2014 “The Other Woman” Los Angeles Premiere WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Recording artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Other Woman’ at Regency Village Theatre on April 21, 2014 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

19 2014 MTV Video Music Awards INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 24: Singer Nicki Minaj poses in the press room during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV)

20 2015 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 19: Nicki Minaj is seen leaving Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Park Avenue Armory on February 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

21 2015 MTV Video Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

22 2015 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Nicki Minaj accepts Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist award performs onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty Images for dcp)

23 2016 MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com)

24 2016 FGI Night Of Stars NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 27: Nicki Minaj attends Fashion Group International’s 2016 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

25 2017 MTV Video Music Awards INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

26 2018 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Nicki Minaj attends the Daily Front Row’s 2018 Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

27 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Nicki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

28 Marc Jacobs Show At New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Runway Front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Park Avenue Armory on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

29 Versace Show At Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: Nicki Minaj arrives at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

30 2017 amfAR Gala Cannes CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Nicki Minaj attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage for amfAR )

31 2020 In New York City NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty seen at a Marc Jacobs NYFW event in Manhattan on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

32 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

33 2022 MTV Video Music Awards NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

34 2022 MTV Video Music Awards NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

35 2023 MTV Video Music Awards TOPSHOT – US rapper and singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)