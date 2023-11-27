Nicki Minaj’s New Fragrance Sells Out In Minutes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2012, Nicki Minaj launched her Pink Friday fragrance, after her namesake debut studio album which lauded her as the Queen of Rap two years prior. The industry-leading rapper released the original fragrance – a Minaj bust-sculpted bottle with a pink wig – which launched as a gift set with body lotion and hair mist in partnership with Macy’s. Now, over a decade later, the Queen’s fragrance returns for a sequel – just ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Pink Friday 2.

She announced the launch of her Pink Friday 2 perfume on Instagram Sunday with the caption: “It’s official. My brand new fragrance #PinkFriday2 is now @jcpenney,” she wrote. According to the comments, the perfume sold out in less than 11 minutes after she posted with another user saying the launch “feels like 2010 all over again.”

Accessible at JCPenney just days after Black Friday, the new fragrance is reminiscent of the blockbuster sales from the early 2010s that left shoppers yearning. Barbz could desire nothing more than a Nicki Minaj fragrance to transport us back to the shopping frenzy of the holiday season.

Akin to her original fragrance, the new Pink Friday 2 Eau de Parfum is in a bust-shaped bottle with the Queen’s signature pink-banged wig. However, the latest version is adorned with a pink and purple-striped bustier, an update from the blue-outlined chest and “Pink Friday” chain for the fragrances initial launch. In her Instagram post, Minaj showcased various bottle styles, including ones resembling a black wig, bustier, headpiece, and darker lip shades. However, she opted for a full-circle moment by staying as true to the original as possible.

As her latest chapter in beauty, the perfume is the ideal gift for the holidays. With top notes of citrus nectarine and pineapple, married with blooming florals, the eau de parfum gives off a fruity first impression. The “sensual and addictive” aroma sets in, unveiling the spicier accords of orange flower petals, pink mimosa, and damask rose at the heart. arm notes anchor the fragrance — tonka bean, and sexy musk; leaving you to await the release of the matching album on December 8th.

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Eau de Parfum is available now at JCPenney.