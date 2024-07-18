Primetime Emmys 2024: Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Michaela Coel And Ayo Edebiri Among List Of Nominees

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Nomination list is here, and it features a promising list of Black actors, actresses, writers, and directors to potentially add to the all-too-short list of Black men and women who have taken home the highest honor in television entertainment.
Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also earned a nod in the category of Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, announced this year’s nominations alongside Tony Hale and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. Quinta Brunson’s popular show received seven noms, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, among others.
Idris Elba snagged his first-ever nomination for his leading role in the gripping Apple TV+ plane heist thriller Hijack, while Donald Glover secured his first leading actor in a drama nom for his unique spin on Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video after securing the award for lead actor in a comedy for FX’s Atlanta in 2017. Actress-turned-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for her directing work in HBO’s sadly now-canceled Winning Time.
Ayo Edebiri grabbed another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear, in addition to Brunson. Aja Naomi King was heralded for her Lessons in Chemistry performance, earning a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. See the full list of nominees here.
Executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for the second year in a row, the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 from 8pm EST on ABC. The Creative Arts ceremonies are set for Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8.
Take a look at the full list of nominations below, and see if your favorite performances of 2024 made the list.
Idris Elba, Hijack (Apple TV+)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
*Quinta is also nominated for Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
Lamorne Morris, Fargo (FX)
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)
*Maya is also nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearance on Saturday Night Live
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Lionel Boyce, The Bear (FX)
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO/Max)
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)