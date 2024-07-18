Primetime Emmys 2024: Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Michaela Coel And Ayo Edebiri Among List Of Nominees

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Nomination list is here, and it features a promising list of Black actors, actresses, writers, and directors to potentially add to the all-too-short list of Black men and women who have taken home the highest honor in television entertainment.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also earned a nod in the category of Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, announced this year’s nominations alongside Tony Hale and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. Quinta Brunson’s popular show received seven noms, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, among others.

Idris Elba snagged his first-ever nomination for his leading role in the gripping Apple TV+ plane heist thriller Hijack, while Donald Glover secured his first leading actor in a drama nom for his unique spin on Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video after securing the award for lead actor in a comedy for FX’s Atlanta in 2017. Actress-turned-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for her directing work in HBO’s sadly now-canceled Winning Time.

Ayo Edebiri grabbed another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear, in addition to Brunson. Aja Naomi King was heralded for her Lessons in Chemistry performance, earning a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. See the full list of nominees here.

Executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for the second year in a row, the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 from 8pm EST on ABC. The Creative Arts ceremonies are set for Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8.

Take a look at the full list of nominations below, and see if your favorite performances of 2024 made the list.

Best Actor in a Drama Series Idris Elba, Hijack (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

*Quinta is also nominated for Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) Donald Glover

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX) The Bear — Season 2 — Season two of FX’s “The Bear,” the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss- Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), shown. (Photo: Courtesy of FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Lamorne Morris, Fargo (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)

*Maya is also nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearance on Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Only Murders in the Building — “Sitzprobe” – Episode 308 — On the day of the show’s most critical rehearsal, the pressure mounts. A familiar official returns to upend the case, Loretta’s complex past threatens to upend all else and Charles must finally sing his number without losing his marbles. Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Lionel Boyce, The Bear (FX) The Bear — Season 2 — Season two of FX’s “The Bear,” the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss- Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Marcus (Lionel Boyce), shown. (Photo: Courtesy of FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Best Directing for a Drama Series Salli Richardson-Whitfield Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO/Max) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the 49th Annual Gracie Awards, hosted by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)