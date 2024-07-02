WATCH: The Cast Of FX’s ‘The Bear’ Speak On Promoting Diversity Within The Food Industry

FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Ahead of the show’s third season on June 26, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas spoke with ESSENCE about promoting diversity in the food industry, the city of Chicago’s beauty, and more.