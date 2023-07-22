Home

‘Poetic Justice’ At 30: See The Cast Then And Now

Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur, and Regina King, among others, all appeared in John Singelton’s 1993 classic.
30 years ago today, the classic film Poetic Justice was released to a worldwide audience. Written and directed by the legendary John Singleton, this romantic drama told the story of Justice – played by Janet Jackson – as she takes a life-changing road trip from Los Angeles to Oakland following the loss of her boyfriend to gun violence.

Upon its premiere, Poetic Justice received mixed reviews from critics, but has since developed a cult following due the the chemistry between Jackson and Tupac Shakur, along with the film’s many unforgettable scenes, quotes, performances. Janet received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song for “Again”, which also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, further adding to the movie’s ever-growing legacy.

In addition to Jackson and Shakur, the film featured a star-studded cast that included Regina King, Joe Torry, Q-Tip, and Khandi Alexander, among several others. Its popular soundtrack was also well-received, and contained the songs “Indo Smoke” by Mista Grimm, “Get It Up” by TLC, and “Call Me a Mack” by Usher, all three of which charted on Billboard. It also has the Stevie Wonder song “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer”, a track that was originally on his 1970 album Where I’m Coming From, as well as the track “Definition of a Thug Nigga”, recorded by Tupac Shakur for the film, later appeared on his 1997 posthumous album R U Still Down? (Remember Me).

Throughout the years, the film has appeared on television countless times, been quoted by various generations, and has become a staple in Black culture. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, let’s take a look at the film’s cast then and now.

