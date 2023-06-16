Home

Remember Me: Tupac Shakur’s Biggest Moments

On what would be 2Pac’s 52nd birthday, let’s take a look back at what made him a music icon, and a legendary figure in popular culture.
Photo Credit: Raymond Boyd / Getty Image
By Okla Jones ·

Before his untimely death on September 13, 1996, Tupac Amaru Shakur (also known under the moniker of 2pac) gave the world countless moments, and his life could’ve come right out of a movie script. Even in his early 20s, he was a man wise beyond his years, and in celebration of his birthday, we take a look back at some of his  greatest moments – for better or worse.

After bursting onto the scene with a standout verse on Digital Underground’s “Same Song,” Shakur rose to the heights of the music industry, and became a staple in popular culture through his provocative lyrics, revolutionary mindstate, and his sometimes-erratic behavior. For many, 2pac’s many personalities is what made him special. He was to exude everything human emotion through his thoughts and actions, and his words resonated with so many people around the world. 

On what would be 2Pac’s 52nd birthday, let’s take a look back at what made him a cultural icon, and a true legend in his own right.

