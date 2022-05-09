WATCH: FX Releases First Trailer For The Upcoming Docuseries ‘Dear Mama’

Photos by: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs and Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

The upcoming docuseries from FX titled Dear Mama, will highlight the relationship between the iconic musician 2pac and his mother, Afeni Shakur.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the popular network released the teaser trailer for the five-part docuseries directed by Allen Hughes. Dear Mama – named after the late rapper’s song of the same name – will examine both Afeni and Tupac’s vision of the world they lived in, as well as their respective journeys to better themselves and people around them.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Afeni said in a recorded quote during the docuseries’ montage. “So, if Tupac do something wrong – take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times – and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is. Stand up, defend it.”

Tupac was killed a little over a year after the release of “Dear Mama,” his ode to the women that birthed and raised him, and Afeni passed almost 20 years later in 2016 after going into cardiac arrest at her home in California. There have been many videos, films, and the like, about this famous mother and son, but Hughes hopes to dig deeper into that story from a fresh and unique perspective.

The original series Dear Mama, is set to hit FX this fall.