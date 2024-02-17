HomeNews

It's Not Just Country. We Can Thank Black People For These Popular Music Genres

Black people have long been pioneers, helping to originate a plethora of musical genres, from rock ‘n’ roll, to country, to house music, jazz and the blues.
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

On Super Bowl Sunday, Beyoncé dropped new music and announced her next album, “Renaissance Act II…a country album.”

Outrage quickly followed after a country music radio station in Oklahoma “initially refused a listener’s request to play” Beyoncé’s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Roger Harris, KYKC’s station manager, issued the rejection via email, writing “We do not play Beyoncé at KYKC as we are a country music station.”

But as The New York Times reports, “[i]n sending the email, Mr. Harris unwittingly ignited a new flame in a long-simmering debate over how Black artists fit into a genre that has Black music at its roots.”

And this isn’t the first instance of musical cultural appropriation. When it comes to music, Black people and culture have long been pioneers, helping to originate many genres of music, including rock & roll, country, to house music, blues, and the jazz.

Here are the Black artists who helped start popular music as we have come to know it today.

