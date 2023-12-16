When an invitation arrived in my email to check out Nickelodeon Resort’s first Food & Slime Festival in Riviera Maya, I became excited for several reasons. For starters, the Karisma property is still new-ish – having only opened in the summer of 2021. I’d heard great things about the resort from friends and was curious to visit. Second, the temperatures have officially dropped to “brick,” aka severe cold weather levels in New York City, where I reside, so the mere thought of Mexican sun rays tickling my skin was glorious. Lastly, any chance for my precocious four-year-old to have genuine Black Boy Joy moments while simultaneously exposing him to a new culture is a win-win for this mom.

Our family of three excitedly packed our bags and headed down to Riviera Maya for five days and four nights of fun in the sun! Upon our arrival at the Cancun International Airport following a three-hour flight from John F. Kennedy, we were whisked away to the resort. We arrived at the expansive six-acre property after a smooth 30-minute drive along the Yucatán Peninsula. While we might have initially traveled there for the very first Food & Slime Festival, the interaction with my son’s favorite Nickelodeon characters, unexpected and poignant lessons about Mexican culture, and the chance to unwind together are the true gems this trip gave us. We created memories that will last a lifetime.

Here are five takeaways from our visit to Riviera Maya’s Nickelodeon’s Resort:

We can – and should – enjoy doing things outside our comfort zone.

Black people are often told that we don’t participate in activities like exploring unique culinary creations. While we know how ridiculous these narratives are, they can begin to seep into our psyche as children. I want to prevent my son from believing such stereotypes.

Like most four-year-olds, he would eat French fries for breakfast, lunch, and dinner if given the chance. During this trip, however, we tried green waffles, drank green lemonade and jugo Verde (a popular Mexican green juice containing freshly squeezed fruits and vegetables), and even enjoyed a green seafood pizza – all inspired by “slime.” These were different and delicious ways for us to bond.

Of the resort’s six restaurants, our top three favorites were Good Burger for nostalgic reasons and the excellent food truck in the entryway (My pescatarian husband inhaled their veggie burger), the Yacht Club for an abundance of delicious seafood dishes in an exquisitely designed nautical-themed space, and Le Spatula for the ultimate breakfast and brunch options, including a divine pineapple mimosa. We also took full advantage of the resort’s convenient 24-hour room service to satisfy late-night cravings.

Getting soaked in the name of slime is quite exhilarating.

A group slime session was the one item on our itinerary that initially gave me pause. Because what about my hair? Despite my trepidation, I put my tresses in a protective style, packed an extra scarf and shower caps, and said YOLO! Hubby and I vividly remember contestants getting slimed on Double Dare, a popular television show on Nickelodeon in the ‘90s. Of course, our son didn’t have this reference, but he was excited to participate in the slime activity with Mommy and Daddy – until the super cold liquid soaked his tiny frame, and he burst into tears. He quickly got over it and was easily consoled with ice cream and a trip to one of Aqua Nick’s many splash pads. He had an exciting story to tell his pre-k classmates once we returned home.

My son will have core memories of his mother prioritizing self-care.

This Mama made a solo visit to the beach early one morning during our stay, and it was so therapeutic. There were only two other guests on the beach with me. I prayed, stretched, and found several gorgeous seashells in the sand. I also received a luxurious and relaxing massage at the resort’s serene Náay Spa. My attentive therapist kneaded my shoulders and back until all the tension and knots melted away. (The resort has an adorable kids’ spa as well.) My baby boy deserves to witness a mother who is not only solid and hardworking but also makes time to rest and recharge.

Exposing our son to different cultures is powerful, especially those that have long been marginalized.

Nickelodeon was intentional about including touches that celebrate authentic Mexican history. Unlike some resorts that attempt to mask their destination’s unique culture to court American tourists, Nickelodeon embraces all things Mexican. The fascinating Mayan ruins inspire many of the buildings throughout the property. One night at dinner, we were serenaded by a vibrant mariachi band. Most of the staff do speak English; however, our son is currently learning Spanish, so it was cool for him to get real-life practice speaking Español during our stay. One hostess at Le Spatula restaurant gifted him with a multicolored piñata that we brought home and have since named Rainbow.

This trip solidified something I regularly tell my son: The world is his classroom.

The opportunity to hang out with characters from classic shows like Paw Patrol and Blue’s Clues, swim in our private pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea, relax in a plush suite complete with two full bathrooms (so clutch for quick showers before dinner) and have access to not one but two outstanding butlers (Shout to Claire and Stephany!) could have made my child a certified snot. On the contrary, our trip provided many teachable moments, from him learning the importance of respecting customs other than his own to getting impromptu pool lessons from his dad in Snick Lounge (the resort’s snazzy child-friendly nightclub). Plus, the more he travels, the more our son becomes more confident and resilient.

One of our family’s mantras is “Experiences Over Things.” The decision to swap Black Friday shopping for jetting to paradise and hanging out with my son’s Nickelodeon favorites like Dora and Chase from Paw Patrol is a tradeoff we will never regret. My husband, son, and I got to eat pizza with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The bonding that occurs when getting soaked side by side with icky green slime is unmatched. Even riding around the resort in a golf cart while spotting unfamiliar (to us) animals like coatis felt adventurous, mainly because we did it together. We enjoyed all of this and much more. Thanks for the incredible memories, Nickelodeon!

