7 Ways Taking A Disney Cruise Solo Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

Bridgette Bartlett Royall

These days, we’re hard-pressed to turn on our phones, televisions and computers without hearing someone talking about the importance of self-care. The tips and tricks seem great—until they don’t. Take more baths they say. Keep a consistent fitness regimen. Journal. Or my favorite, light a candle! (So novel, right?) The truth is, simply being a Black woman in America is exhausting. When you’re a wife and the mother of a busy toddler and you’ve been working from home for the past two and a half years due to a global pandemic, that exhaustion can start to look and feel like burnout.

Earlier this year, I was afforded the wonderful opportunity to voyage upon the Disney Wonder. In true Black woman fashion, I immediately thought more about how the cruise would affect everyone else around me. I convinced myself that anything involving Disney should also involve my son and husband, so we could experience it as a family. After all, the trip would technically be work for me. However, the chance for my 3-year old son—who is a bonafide Mickey Mouse fan—and my husband to accompany me was what initially got me excited about the invitation.

As fate would have it, my son was not able to take the cruise. At the time he could not be vaccinated, which was a requirement for all press trip attendees. I was crushed. Mom guilt is real and usually unfounded. I was bummed about disappointing my baby boy, but he actually knew nothing about the cruise. Most days he’s more focused on sneaking extra snacks and staying up past his bedtime.

Since my son had to stay home, it meant hubby did too because reliable childcare costs a kajillion dollars for working families like mine. So I made the decision to take the cruise solo. I’m glad I did and I’m a better woman for it.

As September is Self-Care Awareness Month, I’m sharing the top seven ways the Disney Wonder Cruise to Cozumel, Mexico—one I almost didn’t take—lessened my anxiety and improved my outlook on the stresses of day-to-day life. Thanks, Disney!