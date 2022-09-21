7 Ways Taking A Disney Cruise Solo Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

These days, we’re hard-pressed to turn on our phones, televisions and computers without hearing someone talking about the importance of self-care. The tips and tricks seem great—until they don’t. Take more baths they say. Keep a consistent fitness regimen. Journal. Or my favorite, light a candle! (So novel, right?) The truth is, simply being a Black woman in America is exhausting. When you’re a wife and the mother of a busy toddler and you’ve been working from home for the past two and a half years due to a global pandemic, that exhaustion can start to look and feel like burnout.
Earlier this year, I was afforded the wonderful opportunity to voyage upon the Disney Wonder. In true Black woman fashion, I immediately thought more about how the cruise would affect everyone else around me. I convinced myself that anything involving Disney should also involve my son and husband, so we could experience it as a family. After all, the trip would technically be work for me. However, the chance for my 3-year old son—who is a bonafide Mickey Mouse fan—and my husband to accompany me was what initially got me excited about the invitation.
As fate would have it, my son was not able to take the cruise. At the time he could not be vaccinated, which was a requirement for all press trip attendees. I was crushed. Mom guilt is real and usually unfounded. I was bummed about disappointing my baby boy, but he actually knew nothing about the cruise. Most days he’s more focused on sneaking extra snacks and staying up past his bedtime.
Since my son had to stay home, it meant hubby did too because reliable childcare costs a kajillion dollars for working families like mine. So I made the decision to take the cruise solo. I’m glad I did and I’m a better woman for it.
As September is Self-Care Awareness Month, I’m sharing the top seven ways the Disney Wonder Cruise to Cozumel, Mexico—one I almost didn’t take—lessened my anxiety and improved my outlook on the stresses of day-to-day life. Thanks, Disney!
01
Sing Your Heart Out and Your Stresses Away
If you need to unleash some silliness and just freakin’ enjoy the moment, singing “When Doves Cry” by Prince loud and off-key at the top of your lungs in front of complete strangers who have likely just embarrassed themselves too is the perfect way to do it. Thankfully, the Disney Wonder has a karaoke-themed night at their sleek Azure nightclub, which is the ideal venue for these types of shenanigans.
Bridgette Bartlett Royall
02
Me Time in the Water
There is something healing about water. My late grandmother used to say still waters run deep. Looking out at the Caribbean Sea from the balcony of my stateroom was therapeutic. The calming sea evoked cherished memories of my Grandma and other deceased loved ones which helped put my current life stressors in perspective.
Bridgette Bartlett Royall
03
Representation Means a Lot to Kids and Adults Alike
The cruise departed from one of my favorite American cities, New Orleans. It was awesome to witness how intentional Disney was about including Princess Tiana (their first Black princess) on the ship. After all, her character was inspired by the legendary chef Leah Chase of NOLA’s Dooky Chase restaurant. I was geeked to take a pic with Princess Tiana and practically inhaled the yummy buttermilk beignets at Tiana’s Place, her namesake eatery on the Wonder.
Bridgette Bartlett Royall
04
Big Screens to Enjoy Big Movies
Inside the vessel’s lovely Buena Vista Theater, I watched this hit movie on the big screen. I rarely get to enjoy movies uninterrupted and solo these days so viewing Encanto on the ship was truly a treat. Leave it to Disney to unpack a heavy topic like intergenerational trauma in a PG-rated animated film with a bomb soundtrack!
Bridgette Bartlett Royall
05
Indulge in Some Kid-Free Fun
I was one of the naive people who assumed everything aboard a Disney Cruise would be marketed to children. Not so! There is a plethora of adult-only activities to be enjoyed—like sipping on carefully selected premium liquors paired with various chocolates. It was sexy, informative and even as a solo traveler, I fully appreciated the experience.
Bridgette Bartlett Royall
06
Spa Treatment
Indulging in a luxurious massage may seem like a no-brainer as a self-care moment, but I did not expect the ship’s Senses Spa & Salon to deliver such a blissful experience. My relaxing bamboo massage promised to melt away tension and loosen up my muscles using warm bamboo shoots and essential oils. It gave everything it was supposed to give and then some.
Bridgette Bartlett Royall
07
Embracing Your Inner Child
From eating a Mickey Mouse shaped waffle during brunch at Palo, the ship’s fancy Italian restaurant, to gazing in awe at a fireworks show surrounded by all my childhood Disney faves like Minnie Mouse and Pluto to zooming down the ship’s huge upper deck waterslide (okay, I didn’t actually conquer the latter but I definitely will next time!), I lived my best carefree 8-year-old life on the Disney Wonder and it was just what my overwhelmed fortysomething-year-old self needed. Mission accomplished.