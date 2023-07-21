Nevis, South Caicos & Virgin Gorda Are Our New Favorite Caribbean Destinations

Getty Images

Instead of traveling to one of the common Caribbean locations everyone else flocks to (yawn), try switching it up! Consider discovering Nevis, South Caicos or Virgin Gorda for some serious off-the-beaten-path travel. All three of these destinations promise an abundance of swoon-worthy moments in beautiful locales and a true departure from your predictable island vacay.

The author and her family; Courtesy of Bridgett Bartlett Royall

Whether you’re searching for a sexy baecay, relaxing solo escape, thrilling girls trip or joyful family holiday, these featured properties in all three places will give everything they’re supposed to give…and more.

SOUTH CAICOS

The basics: Of course you’ve heard of Turks and Caicos, but South Caicos, which is the smallest main island in the Caicos archipelago, virtually goes unnoticed. South Caicos has a land area of just over eight miles. Yep, it is small and that is part of this island’s charm. While some affluent visitors arrive via private plane, most South Caicos guests fly into Providenciales before taking a short — but breathtaking — flight on an InterCaribbean propeller plane to reach the tropical paradise.

Where to stay and why: Sailrock Resort is one of only three resorts on the island of South Caicos. Besides exclusivity, Sailrock’s villas feature sleek and modern design with stunning views at every turn. It also has an uber attentive staff who make every guest feel special while still managing to be an unpretentious accommodation.

Perfect for: Sailrock is ideal for singles, couples or young families yearning to unplug and enjoy the beauty of island life. One Sailrock staffer described the property as the type of place one goes to read or write a book.

Standout amenities: From taking an informative cocktail making class with a seasoned mixologist, to bike riding or kayaking around the property and sailing on a Hobie catamaran, there’s no shortage of fun things to indulge in without ever even leaving the Sailrock grounds. However, an unforgettable visit to Starfish Alley, Iguana Island or an ATV trip are popular excursions that the resourceful resort staff will arrange for you and your party.

Insider tips: While the resort’s cuisine is delicious and plentiful, it is worth it to venture off the resort one evening for an authentic homecooked meal at Triple J’s Grill (easily accessible by taxi from Sailrock). Their selection of chicken, seafood (the snapper is sinfully flavorful) and ribs are grilled to perfection and accompanied by fan favorite side dishes like festival and plantain. The no-frills backyard restaurant is a refreshing departure from most dining experiences on the island.

NEVIS

The basics: The neighboring island to Nevis, St. Kitts, is much more popular than her little sister. However, Nevis should not be slept on by those seeking a memorable island escape. Visitors typically fly into St. Kitts on commercial flights and then take a quick water taxi/shuttle over to Nevis.

Where to stay and why: Golden Rock Inn sits on a whopping 100 acres of land that slopes down from Nevis Peak. Although the resort encompasses a massive amount of greenery, there are only 11 guest rooms offering unparalleled privacy. Golden Rock also boasts glorious tropical gardens and sea views toward the neighboring Caribbean islands of Antigua and Montserrat.

Perfect for: Artsy and creative types who desire the typical scenery of a tropical island getaway without the commercialism. Unexpected pops of red and other bright hues throughout the property are ripe for an Instagram moment.

Standout amenities: There is no shortage of exciting activities to engage in here. Wander through the lush gardens, plunge in the freshwater pool or enjoy a delicious seafood roti with mango chutney at The Rocks restaurant. Fun Fact: Nevis has more than 40 different types of mango (and many natives claim there are close to 200)!

Insider tips: Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill is a must-visit in Nevis. Located right on the beach, locals “lime” with tourists as smooth tunes mingle in the air with a fragrant sea breeze. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have enjoyed a date night at Sunshine’s so you’ll be in great company. Order a Killer Bee (their signature rum punch cocktail), the conch fries and thank us later.

VIRGIN GORDA

The basics: As the third largest island in the British Virgin Islands, Virgin Gorda is the second most populous yet has managed to maintain its status as one of the more mysterious destinations in the Caribbean. Most visitors fly into St. Thomas or Tortola before arriving to Virgin Gorda by ferry, chartered yacht, or sailboat.

Where to stay and why: Rosewood Little Dix Bay promises quiet luxury, accessibility (it is a stone’s throw from the ferry) and panoramic sea views. One of the first Caribbean resorts to promote sustainability to tourists, the relaxing retreat has welcomed guests for more than half a century.

Perfect for: Adventurous travelers who love to explore will have a ball in Virgin Gorda! Visitors can discover vegetation-lined walking and hiking trails, nature sanctuaries, and an awe-inspiring view from Gorda Point. For those who are just searching for ways to chillax, there is also a historic national park space and pristine beaches.

Standout amenities: Overlooking the Sir Francis Drake Channel, the Sense Spa at Rosewood Little Dix Bay serves up rejuvenating treatments including the Afri-Cure, a time-honored healing wrap and massage, which infuses organic coconut oil, papaya mousse and activated charcoal. Perhaps the best part of this resort is that it delivers blissful tranquility sans obnoxious time share sales pitches, tourist-trap hair braiding on the beach or cheesy fast-food chains you can easily find at home.

Insider tips: The Baths, a labyrinth of beachside boulders forming natural pools and seawater flooded grottoes, are a definite must-do when visiting Virgin Gorda. Nearby white sand beaches include Spring Bay, Devil’s Bay and Savannah Bay. Imagine going on a treasure hunt with an immaculate, gorgeous beach being the treasure! That’s what a visit to The Baths feels like. Another visitor favorite is soaking up the chill vibes in Spanish Town, which is filled with shops, yacht clubs and local cuisine.