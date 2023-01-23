Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week

Well, that’s a wrap on Men’s Paris Fashion Week F/W 23. It was a week of fashion debuts, brilliant collections and trends, and many celebrity sightings. Streetstyle candids, front row images, backstage photocalls. From Law Roach and Tyga sitting front row at Louis Vuitton to a star-studded backstage photocall at Givenchy (see: Polo G, Duckwrth) — the Black boy joy was ever-present. Some of our favorite Singers, rappers, actors, style superstars and pop culture fixtures showcased the impact of Black style and the importance of representation.

This past week, one of the most visible faces was none other than THE Usher Raymond. From front row at Wales Bonner and an appearance at Louis Vuitton to backstage at AMI, the RnB legend was everywhere (complete with a new orange hair coloring). Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount was also the talk of the town. He riled up the crowd outside Louis Vuitton (dressed head to toe in LV), climbing on top of a car and getting the masses excited.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pusha T and Tanna Leone attend the Wales Bonner Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Tyga attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Ahead, see all the Black boy joy from the Men’s Paris Fashion shows.