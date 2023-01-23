Home · Fashion

Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week

Usher, Burna Boy, Pharrell — See all the Celebrity Sightings From the Men's F/W 23 Paris Fashion Shows.
Well, that’s a wrap on Men’s Paris Fashion Week F/W 23. It was a week of fashion debuts, brilliant collections and trends, and many celebrity sightings. Streetstyle candids, front row images, backstage photocalls. From Law Roach and Tyga sitting front row at Louis Vuitton to a star-studded backstage photocall at Givenchy (see: Polo G, Duckwrth) — the Black boy joy was ever-present. Some of our favorite Singers, rappers, actors, style superstars and pop culture fixtures showcased the impact of Black style and the importance of representation.

This past week, one of the most visible faces was none other than THE Usher Raymond. From front row at Wales Bonner and an appearance at Louis Vuitton to backstage at AMI, the RnB legend was everywhere (complete with a new orange hair coloring). Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount was also the talk of the town. He riled up the crowd outside Louis Vuitton (dressed head to toe in LV), climbing on top of a car and getting the masses excited.

Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Ahead, see all the Black boy joy from the Men’s Paris Fashion shows.

01
Usher
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
02
Pusha T
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
03
Pharrell
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
04
Burna Boy
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
05
Law Roach
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
06
Aminé
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
07
Tyga
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
08
Polo G
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
09
Skepta
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
10
Steve Lacy
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty images
11
Lucien Laviscount
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
12
Jerry Lorenzo
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
13
Olivier Rousteing
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
14
Duckwrth
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
15
Salehe Bembury
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
16
Allen Onyia
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
17
Denzel Dion
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
