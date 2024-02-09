The Best Looks At The 13th Annual NFL Honors

Getty Images

Last night in Las Vegas, the 13th Annual NFL Honors commenced with celebrities and athletes dressed to the nines. Janelle Monáe made an appearance in an artistic silver and black short dress designed by Tony Ward and styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. Issa Rae showed up in a colorful and vibrant ombre pastel suit designed by Casablanca. Gayle King, a beloved TV personality also opted in for color with a black, white, and rainbow Christopher John Rogers dress paired with black boots with a sparkle detail.

NFL players, former and current, also showed up in tailored suits, customized to their individual styles. For example, Torrey Smith, a former wide receiver opted for a lavender suit with a matching tie. Houston Texans’ defensive end Will Anderson Jr. arrived in an all-white suit accessorized with a single silver chain and a small black Louis Vuitton monogram bag. New York Giants quarterback, Tyrod Taylor decided on tweed for the special evening. He wore a button-down plaid sweater and a head-turning pair of wide-leg pants in a similar print with black shoes. De’Vondre Campbell of the Green Bay Packers wore a luxe forest green suit with a white button-down underneath and a pair of white and black sneakers to add a casual effect to his outfit. Former New York Giants player Victor Cruz donned a sheen blue striped blazer and shirt with a slightly oversized fit while his pants were a solid navy blue. His footwear included a plain pair of black loafers with a tie detail at the tongue.

A few stylish couples made it to the ceremonious night together on the red carpet like retired wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals Chad Johnson and his fiancee Sharell Rosado. Johnson wore a velvet black suit with a black shirt underneath. Rosado’s black dress had cutout details at the torso and a corset-style bodice with a flared hemline was striking. Former New England Patriots quarterback Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle Powell-McCourty both wore textured pieces. The previous pro player looked dapper in a wine-red monogrammed suit while his wife shined in a sparkling short black gown with strong shoulder pad detailing.

To see all the best looks from the celebration of these athlete’s hard work, keep scrolling.

01 01 Janelle Monáe At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Janelle Monae attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

02 02 Issa Rae At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Issa Rae attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

03 03 Gayle King At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Gayle King attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

04 04 Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson And Sharelle Rosado At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (L) and Sharelle Rosado attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

05 05 Denzel Ward At The 13th Annual NFL Honors Denzel Ward at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

07 07 Torrey Smith At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Torrey Smith attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

08 08 Tyrod Taylor At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Tyrod Taylor attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

09 09 DeMeco Ryans At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: DeMeco Ryans attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

10 10 Will Anderson Jr. At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Will Anderson Jr. attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

11 11 Roquan Smith At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Roquan Smith attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

12 12 De’Vondre Campbell At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: De’Vondre Campbell attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

13 13 Jefferey Simmons At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Jeffery Simmons attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

14 14 Victor Cruz At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Victor Cruz attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

15 15 Myles Garrett At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Myles Garrett attends the 3th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

16 16 Michael Vick And Kijafa Vick At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Michael Vick (L) and Kijafa Vick attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

17 17 Jonathan Ledbetter At The 13th Annual NFL Honors – Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Jonathan Ledbetter attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

18 18 Tessa Mpagi And Antoine Winfield Jr. At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Tessa Mpagi (L) and Antoine Winfield Jr. attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

19 19 Will Anderson Jr. At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Will Anderson Jr. attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

20 20 DaRon Bland At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: DaRon Bland attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

21 21 Eric Dickerson At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Eric Dickerson attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

22 22 Monique Brown At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Monique Brown attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

23 23 Kiya Tomlin And Mike Tomlin At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Kiya Tomlin (L) and Mike Tomlin attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

24 24 Gerald McCoy At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Gerald McCoy attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

25 25 Ayan Broomfield At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Ayan Broomfield attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

26 26 Cari Champion At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Cari Champion attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

27 27 Michael Irvin At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Michael Irvin attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

28 28 Tony Gonzalez At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Tony Gonzalez attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

29 29 Taylor Rooks At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Taylor Rooks attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

30 30 Terron Armstead At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Terron Armstead attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

31 31 Jaleel White At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Jaleel White attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

32 32 Michelle Powell And Devin McCourty At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Michelle Powell (L) and Devin McCourty attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

33 33 Keegan-Michael Key At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Keegan-Michael Key attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

34 34 Damar Hamlin At The 13th Annual NFL Honors LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Damar Hamlin attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)