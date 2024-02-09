HomeFashion

The Best Looks At The 13th Annual NFL Honors

Football players and celebrities made their way to the red carpet for the special event celebrating sportsmanship in style.
Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Last night in Las Vegas, the 13th Annual NFL Honors commenced with celebrities and athletes dressed to the nines. Janelle Monáe made an appearance in an artistic silver and black short dress designed by Tony Ward and styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. Issa Rae showed up in a colorful and vibrant ombre pastel suit designed by Casablanca. Gayle King, a beloved TV personality also opted in for color with a black, white, and rainbow Christopher John Rogers dress paired with black boots with a sparkle detail.

NFL players, former and current, also showed up in tailored suits, customized to their individual styles. For example, Torrey Smith, a former wide receiver opted for a lavender suit with a matching tie. Houston Texans’ defensive end Will Anderson Jr. arrived in an all-white suit accessorized with a single silver chain and a small black Louis Vuitton monogram bag. New York Giants quarterback, Tyrod Taylor decided on tweed for the special evening. He wore a button-down plaid sweater and a head-turning pair of wide-leg pants in a similar print with black shoes. De’Vondre Campbell of the Green Bay Packers wore a luxe forest green suit with a white button-down underneath and a pair of white and black sneakers to add a casual effect to his outfit. Former New York Giants player Victor Cruz donned a sheen blue striped blazer and shirt with a slightly oversized fit while his pants were a solid navy blue. His footwear included a plain pair of black loafers with a tie detail at the tongue.

A few stylish couples made it to the ceremonious night together on the red carpet like retired wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals Chad Johnson and his fiancee Sharell Rosado. Johnson wore a velvet black suit with a black shirt underneath. Rosado’s black dress had cutout details at the torso and a corset-style bodice with a flared hemline was striking. Former New England Patriots quarterback Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle Powell-McCourty both wore textured pieces. The previous pro player looked dapper in a wine-red monogrammed suit while his wife shined in a sparkling short black gown with strong shoulder pad detailing.

To see all the best looks from the celebration of these athlete’s hard work, keep scrolling. 

