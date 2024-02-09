Issa Rae Is Reportedly Rounding Up Investors For New Creative Venture 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Issa Rae is the embodiment of if you want something done right, do it yourself, and her latest move is no exception.

The producer, actress, writer and entrepreneur is reportedly gathering investors to create a studio for creatives. This comes after she shared her frustrations with Hollywood studios in the battle of creatives vs. streaming platforms in an interview with Time. After the widely criticized cancellation of her HBO Max show “Rap Sh!t” after just two seasons, Rae made it clear she’s disappointed with the state of filming industry.

“I recognize that I have to do well economically to be able to make change,” Rae shared in the interview with Time. “That’s frustrating, that’s ugly. But I recognize that money moves things faster—and so much of what I do is with the intention to help make those moves.”

The manifestation of this intention is a new creative studio.

“We have the investors; it’s just about locking in on that land,” Rae said in the interview. “When I tell you we’re ready, we’re ready. …I have my little stake in this limited plot of land, and I’m gonna make sure that I bring in as many people to live on it as possible. So until we run out of opportunities, they’ll be good.”

This is yet another extension of the far reaching media empire Rae is growing.

Last year Rae launched her own Fête, a firm focused on developing marketing projects.

“With the goal of creating access for diverse creative talent and building pipelines to opportunity, the partnership between Team Epiphany & HOORAE Media’s new dedicated marketing arm Fête aims to create lasting change in the marketing and advertising industry by impacting influential communities and providing a first-of-its-kind aspirational multicultural marketing capability,” she said in a statement announcing the launch.

We can’t see what else she has up her sleeve.