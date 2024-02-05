How Janelle Monáe’s Classic Glam Came Together For The Grammy Awards

Photo: Courtesy of @masonrosephoto

If Janelle Monáe wanted to teach a masterclass on how to perfect classic glam with a twist, she could. The evolution of her style is unmistakable, evident from her earliest appearances, such as those in 2010, where she effortlessly combined her iconic bouffant updos and red lipstick with tuxedos, all the way to her recent stunning appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The Album of the Year nominee blessed us yet again, this time with a chic, all-black, custom Giorgio Armani sequined gown. To top it all off? A side-swept pixie cut thanks to the incredible Nikki Nelms (and Maui Moisture’s Flaxseed Edge Control, of course) and luminescent makeup by her longtime makeup artist Keita Moore.

“The inspiration for the evening was polished, clean, and flawless!” Moore tells ESSENCE. “The award season is a blast as it allows us to fully embrace glamor and have a great time. “I began by prioritizing the base,” ​​​​ This means a next level moisturizer for optimal hydration, such as the Danucera’s Cerabalm and Cream Supreme, to ensure smooth coverage. Additionally, Moore took things to the next level by sculpting her face with the Danucera’s Sculpting Stone gua sha tool. “It was essential for a lifted appearance on the red carpet.”

When it came to the flawless skin, Moore reached for the L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation in W9.5 and C9.5 for contour, topped off by the True Match Concealer in N8. In addition to having the right products to create a perfect base, Moore says he must have a “good mascara” in his kit when doing award show glam these days. Last night, L’Oréal Paris’ Voluminous Panorama Mascara in Blackest Black more than sufficed. And to sculpt those eyes, he used the Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Liner in Black. As for the nude lips, Colour Riche Lip Liner in Prune and Colour Riche Original Satin in Sundance were the perfect combo.

Surveying his career in glam, Moore mused on the significance saying, “it’s particularly rewarding to witness our work showcased and make my girls feel their very best on the red carpet.” Beyond the joy of crafting stunning looks for his clients, Moore finds true fulfillment in the art of collaboration. “ I enjoy collaborating with Janelle because she truly understands and embraces my creativity. I believe our work, along with the team, transcends art and we create magic.”