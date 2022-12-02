The Beat This December

Photography By Aijani Payne

There are so many ways to wear red makeup. We enlisted celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore to show us how to create a new look with this staple. Moore used blue-red lipstick for the base, deeper red liner for the outer lip, and a hint of bright orange-red in the middle.

His tip for an interesting red lip: “Using a deeper lip liner to the line, and even inside the lip—then popping your choice of red in the center.”

Photography: Aijani Payne

Styling: Valerie Butler

Makeup: Keita Moore at The Only Agency.

Production: The Morrison Group.

Location: Egg Studios