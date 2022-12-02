Home · Beauty

The Beat This December

Celebrity Makeup artist Keita Moore spills tips on red makeup.
The Beat This December
Photography By Aijani Payne 
By Essence ·

There are so many ways to wear red makeup. We enlisted celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore to show us how to create a new look with this staple. Moore used blue-red lipstick for the base, deeper red liner for the outer lip, and a hint of bright orange-red in the middle.

The Beat This December

His tip for an interesting red lip: “Using a deeper lip liner to the line, and even inside the lip—then popping your choice of red in the center.” 

The Beat This December

Photography: Aijani Payne 

Styling: Valerie Butler 

Makeup: Keita Moore at The Only Agency.

Production: The Morrison Group.

Location: Egg Studios