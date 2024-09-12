Seleen Saleh

Fashion’s top editors, influencers, designers, and public relations agents are happy to see the finish line of New York Fashion Week. After a few days of arduous back-and-forth rides from different boroughs to arrive at shows on time, we’re sure many of them are exhausted. In between shows, as they’ve stopped to get photographed by fashion photographer Seleen Saleh and others, these style connoisseurs showed up and showed out for the last day of the chaotic but creatively inspiring week.

Attendees seemed to prioritize comfort over everything after days of being on their feet in high heels or simply uncomfortable shoes. Vibrant colors, easy layers, and smart styling were all seen on the New York streets in between shoes like Sebastien Ami and Frederick Anderson. One guest wore a satin, lime green matching skirt set with faux feather details paired with chunky white sandals. Meanwhile, another attendee’s denim-on-denim outfit with an added bolero detail layered over her corset was added to our fashion mood boards for a girl’s night out. Another denim-on-denim look was caught by a guest who wore a light jacket over his white polo with a pair of jorts. He added a classic pair of Timberlands, a tan hat, and a bedazzled belt to accessorize.

Stylist Mecca James Williams kept her look laidback and painless with a midi denim skirt worn with a graphic gray T-shirt and a pair of platform-printed sandals. She accessorized with a tan headscarf and a cream mini handbag. Sustainable fashion influencer Jazmine Brown also opted for a simple look and added to her silhouettes by mixing prints. Her dark leopard pants, and pastel yellow tube top with embroidery at the bust were blended playfully with a paisley print headscarf, a silver pair of flats, and a pastel blue textured bag.

Keep scrolling to add these simple yet stylish looks to your mood boards.

