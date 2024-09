The Best Street Style From Day 3 Of NYFW SS25

New York Fashion Week’s Day 3 is wrapped with an array of looks shot by photographer Seleen Saleh that we couldn’t help but share. Attending various runway presentations and fashion events provides abundant street style inspiration as attendees navigate through the city.

Celebrities, writers, editors, and fashion enthusiasts navigated the lively New York streets donning outfits with trench coats and layered styles, adapting to the cooling weather in the city. Rapper Doechii sported a full Tommy Hilfiger outfit that embodied the preppy aesthetic. She wore a button-down shirt under a cropped navy sweater vest paired with a matching skirt. Her Tommy-branded underwear peaked through her bottoms for a slight sagging effect. She added loafers and a pair of long socks, a combination that is still trending. Another showgoer chose a preppy look, wearing a vibrant blue button-down top with a gray sweater worn over her shoulders, paired with satin cream pants that billowed as she walked.

Model Winnie Harlow appeared in a simple yet chic look comprising of a trench coat layered over a blue and white striped button-down dress with a pair of black chunky boots, accessorizing with a burgundy baseball cap. AllureeditorTchesmeni Leonard brought a pop of color into the mix with her electric pink Issey Miyake long-sleeve top paired with faded black denim. Meanwhile, the model and artist Gabrielle Richardson wore an outfit that evoked girlhood. She donned a navy blue and white, large collared, pleated dress paired with a leopard print bag and bow-detailed yellow flats. Keep scrolling to add more outfit inspiration to your Pinterest board and prepare for the upcoming cooler months.

01 01 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ‘25 — Day 3 Seleen Saleh

