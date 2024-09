Seleen Saleh

Amidst the chaos of New York Fashion Week comes all the style inspiration from show attendees and fashion lovers alike. This season is channeling the precipice of the fall season although the shows are gearing up for what spring will look like next year.

Attendees were seen in an array of colorful looks with lots of layering involved such as writer and editor Tiana Randall who added a mesh red, yellow, and black dress underneath a white jersey top and brown skirt. Others like Candace Marie layered a gray tunic over polka dot tights.

Editors and stylists alike came into the week with comfort meets chic in mind as they run to and fro between New York City and Brooklyn to catch a fashion presentation. Kia Goosby kept it straight officecore with a grey blazer layered over her blue flowy dress while Naomi Elizée opted for an edgier look with knee-high leather boots paired with a camo-printed mini skirt and a basic white T-shirt. Another attendee Kaylesse Anthony had a similar idea with her knee-high boots, white top, and girlish pink skirt.

The men also showed up and showed out with monochromatic looks, layering, and different aesthetics from streetwear to taking a page out of Tyler, the Creator‘s book with simple pleated pants and sweaters. from baseball caps to simple loafers and a few jewelry accessories, the guys of the fashion scene kept it simple and chic too. Keep scrolling to gain some fashion inspiration for any upcoming events or to just revamp your style in general.

01 01 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ‘25 — Day 1 Seleen Saleh

