Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Kiana Ledé, Tyler, The Creator And More

Today’s list also includes ‘PERFECT FANTASY’ from EARTHGANG, and Jon Batiste’s “5th Symphony in Congo Square.”
Happy Friday, folks. As we step into November, the music scene is buzzing with fresh releases that are sure to elevate your playlists. From genre-blending collaborations to introspective solo projects, this week’s lineup offers a diverse array of sounds to suit every listener’s taste.

Leading the pack is Tyler, the Creator‘s latest album, Chromakopia, EARTHGANG returns with PERFECT FANTASY, and The Weeknd teams up with Anitta on “São Paulo,” blending their unique sounds into a captivating track. Kiana Ledé’s Cut Ties offers soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, while Pink Sweat$ serves up the smooth single “Coffee.” Our list also includes music from Freddie Gibbs, IDK, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

