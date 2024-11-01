Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Kiana Ledé, Tyler, The Creator And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we step into November, the music scene is buzzing with fresh releases that are sure to elevate your playlists. From genre-blending collaborations to introspective solo projects, this week’s lineup offers a diverse array of sounds to suit every listener’s taste.

Leading the pack is Tyler, the Creator‘s latest album, Chromakopia, EARTHGANG returns with PERFECT FANTASY, and The Weeknd teams up with Anitta on “São Paulo,” blending their unique sounds into a captivating track. Kiana Ledé’s Cut Ties offers soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, while Pink Sweat$ serves up the smooth single “Coffee.” Our list also includes music from Freddie Gibbs, IDK, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Chromakopia’ Tyler, the Creator’s seventh studio album, Chromakopia, features appearances from Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Sexxy Red, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Flying Lotus – ‘Spirit Box’ Flying Lotus presents Spirit Box, an experimental journey through soundscapes that push the boundaries of electronic music. Hear it HERE.

Kiana Ledé – ‘Cut Ties’ Kiana Ledé’s Cut Ties offers soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, delving into themes of love and personal growth. The album showcases her vocal prowess and emotional depth. Stream it HERE.

Kalan.FrFr – “Everybody” (Remix) Today, Kalan.FrFr releases the remix of “Everybody,” adding a fresh twist to his popular track with new verses and an updated beat. Check it out HERE.

Jon Batiste – “5th Symphony in Congo Square” Jon Batiste’s “5th Symphony in Congo Square” is a fusion of jazz and classical influences, paying homage to the rich musical heritage of New Orleans. Stream it HERE.

IDK – ‘BRAVADO + INTiMO’ IDK’s BRAVADO + INTiMO explores themes of identity and bravado, blending introspective lyrics with dynamic production. The project showcases his versatility as an artist. Stream it HERE.

The Weeknd ft. Anitta – “São Paulo” Today, The Weeknd teams up with Brazilian superstar Anitta on “São Paulo.” Hear the new song HERE.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Arcane, League of Legends – “Blood Sweat & Tears” Sheryl Lee Ralph partners with Arcane and League of Legends for the empowering anthem “Blood Sweat & Tears.” Listen to it HERE.

Austin Millz & Jozzy – “Need I Say More” Austin Millz and Jozzy collaborate on the infectious “Need I Say More,” a track that fuses electronic beats with soulful vocals. Check it out HERE.

Pink Sweat$ – “Coffee” This week, Pink Sweat$ serves up the smooth single “Coffee,” a romantic track that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Listen to it HERE.