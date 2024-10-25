Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Kid Cudi And More

Happy Friday, folks. It’s that time again where we highlight the best new music releases of the week, offering something for every mood and taste. Whether you’re in the mood for reflective R&B, bold rap, or experimental beats, this week’s collection promises to deliver.

Leading the charge is Tyler, the Creator with “Noid,” the first single from his upcoming Chromakopia album, Megan Thee Stallion drops MEGAN: ACT II, R&B fans will appreciate Summer Walker’s heartfelt “Heart of a Woman,” while Gucci Mane and Sexxy Red join forces for the fiery “You Don’t Love Me.” Today’s list also includes music from Kid Cudi, Aminé, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘MEGAN: ACT II’ Megan returns with a fierce collection of tracks that assert her dominance in the rap game. Her sharp delivery and unapologetic lyrics showcase her growth. Check it out HERE.

Tyler, the Creator – “Noid” Tyler, the Creator explores the anxieties of fame in “Noid,” blending rock-infused beats with introspective lyrics. The song’s kinetic energy reflects Tyler’s signature experimental style. Listen to it HERE.

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman” Summer Walker taps into her emotional core with this soulful track, reflecting on love and vulnerability with raw honesty. Stream it HERE.

Kid Cudi – “THE MOON MAN SURVIVES” Kid Cudi delivers a cosmic journey through sound in “THE MOON MAN SURVIVES,” blending his signature hums with futuristic production. Stream the song HERE.

Samara Cyn – ‘The Ride Home’ Samara Cyn captivates with a unique blend of R&B and hip hop, crafting an intimate soundtrack for late-night reflections. Listen to it HERE.

Gucci Mane ft. Sexxy Red – “You Don’t Love Me” This high-energy collaboration between Gucci Mane and Sexxy Red is a bold declaration of independence, with infectious beats and confident verses. Hear it HERE.

Saba & No ID – “How to Impress God” Saba and No ID craft a reflective, lyrically dense track that delves into spirituality and self-discovery over a minimalist beat. Check it out HERE.

Mereba – “Counterfeit” Mereba’s haunting vocals and introspective lyrics shine on “Counterfeit,” a meditation on authenticity and self-worth. Listen to it HERE.

Aminé ft. Smino – “Passenger Princess” Aminé and Smino team up for a breezy, fun track that captures the vibe of a carefree ride with a partner. Their playful lyrics shine through. Check it out HERE.

Wiz Khalifa ft. Don Toliver – “Hide It” Wiz Khalifa teams up with Don Toliver for this laid-back anthem, blending smooth flows and catchy hooks perfect for a chill night. Hear it HERE.

Brandy Haze – “Shadow Work” Brandy Haze taps into deep emotions with “Shadow Work,” combining ethereal production and heartfelt lyrics that explore personal growth. Stream it HERE.