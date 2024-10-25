 Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Kid Cudi And More - Essence | Essence
Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Kid Cudi And More

Today’s list also includes “Noid,” the first single from Tyler, the Creator’s upcoming album, and a collaboration between Gucci Mane and Sexxy Red titled “You Don’t Love Me.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. It’s that time again where we highlight the best new music releases of the week, offering something for every mood and taste. Whether you’re in the mood for reflective R&B, bold rap, or experimental beats, this week’s collection promises to deliver.

Leading the charge is Tyler, the Creator with “Noid,” the first single from his upcoming Chromakopia album, Megan Thee Stallion drops MEGAN: ACT II, R&B fans will appreciate Summer Walker’s heartfelt “Heart of a Woman,” while Gucci Mane and Sexxy Red join forces for the fiery “You Don’t Love Me.” Today’s list also includes music from Kid Cudi, Aminé, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

