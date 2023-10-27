Home

Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Baby Tate, Brent Faiyaz And More

Today’s list also includes “Whip It Up” by Justine Skye and DESTIN CONRAD’s ‘SUBMISSIVE.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. The month of October really flew by, so as we enter its final week let’s take a look at the songs and albums released by some of your favorite artists.

Today, the iconic Mary J. Blige gives her fans a brand new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” featuring Vado. This week, Baby Tate unveils Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical, Brent Faiyaz drops his highly anticipated Larger Than Life, which includes guest appearances from Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, and Coco Jones, among others, and Masego reveals “You Never Visit Me,” a collaboration with Wale and ENNY. Our list also contains records from Mariah the Scientist, Larry June, Justine Skye and more.

Enjoy this week’s roundup of new music below.

