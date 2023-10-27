Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Baby Tate, Brent Faiyaz And More

Happy Friday, folks. The month of October really flew by, so as we enter its final week let’s take a look at the songs and albums released by some of your favorite artists.
Today, the iconic Mary J. Blige gives her fans a brand new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” featuring Vado. This week, Baby Tate unveils Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical, Brent Faiyaz drops his highly anticipated Larger Than Life, which includes guest appearances from Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, and Coco Jones, among others, and Masego reveals “You Never Visit Me,” a collaboration with Wale and ENNY. Our list also contains records from Mariah the Scientist, Larry June, Justine Skye and more.
Enjoy this week’s roundup of new music below.
Today, Baby Tate releases her 5-track EP Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical.
Justine Skye shares her new single "Whip It Up" produced by SADPONY.
The R&B legend has returned with a new song, "Still Believe In Love," featuring Vado.
Masego unites with rappers Wale and ENNY for the official remix of his sensational track "You Never Visit Me."
Mariah the Scientist has returned with her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, her first project release on Epic Records. The 10-track album includes previously shared songs "Bout Mine" and "From A Woman."
Bas and Adekunle Gold connect on the video for his new song "Khartoum."
The up-and-coming R&B star DESTIN CONRAD releases his third studio album SUBMISSIVE.
Brent Faiyaz has released a new album, Larger Than Life. The project features Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, Babyface Ray, A$AP ANT, Coco Jones, Flee, and more.
Today, rapper, singer and songwriter Azealia Banks drops "DILEMMA."
Larry June and Cardo connect with Blxst for their latest drop, "Without You".