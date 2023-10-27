Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Baby Tate, Brent Faiyaz And More

Happy Friday, folks. The month of October really flew by, so as we enter its final week let’s take a look at the songs and albums released by some of your favorite artists.

Today, the iconic Mary J. Blige gives her fans a brand new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” featuring Vado. This week, Baby Tate unveils Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical, Brent Faiyaz drops his highly anticipated Larger Than Life, which includes guest appearances from Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, and Coco Jones, among others, and Masego reveals “You Never Visit Me,” a collaboration with Wale and ENNY. Our list also contains records from Mariah the Scientist, Larry June, Justine Skye and more.

Enjoy this week’s roundup of new music below.

Baby Tate – ‘Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical’ Today, Baby Tate releases her 5-track EP Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical. Listen to it HERE.

Justine Skye – “Whip It Up” Justine Skye shares her new single “Whip It Up” produced by SADPONY. Watch the video HERE.

Mary J. Blige – “Still Believe In Love” The R&B legend has returned with a new song, “Still Believe In Love,” featuring Vado. Stream it HERE.





Masego ft. Wale & ENNY – “You Never Visit Me” Masego unites with rappers Wale and ENNY for the official remix of his sensational track “You Never Visit Me.” Check it out HERE.

Mariah the Scientist – ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ Mariah the Scientist has returned with her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, her first project release on Epic Records. The 10-track album includes previously shared songs “Bout Mine” and “From A Woman.” Stream it HERE.

Bas ft. Adekunle Gold – “Khartoum” Bas and Adekunle Gold connect on the video for his new song “Khartoum.” Watch the visual HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD – ‘SUBMISSIVE’ The up-and-coming R&B star DESTIN CONRAD releases his third studio album SUBMISSIVE. Stream the new project HERE.

Brent Faiyaz – ‘Larger Than Life’ Brent Faiyaz has released a new album, Larger Than Life. The project features Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, Babyface Ray, A$AP ANT, Coco Jones, Flee, and more. Check it out HERE.

Azealia Banks – “DILEMMA” Today, rapper, singer and songwriter Azealia Banks drops “DILEMMA.” Listen to it HERE.