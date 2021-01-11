READ MORE LESS

Today, Mary J. Blige aka “the Queen Of Hip Hop Soul” turns 50 years old. There’s so much to love about this beautiful and talented diva – from her timeless beauty and iconic style to all the epic times she rocked the stage. As we reflect on all the ways we love and appreciate Ms. Blige, we can’t let this momentous occasion pass us by without celebrating her extensive catalog of love songs that have stood the test of time.

While Mary is known for her heartbreak anthems like “Not Gon Cry” and “No More Drama,” we simply can’t deny that this R&B powerhouse reigns supreme when it comes to love anthems. It’s likely that one of her chart-topping hits is the soundtrack to your first kiss, or might even take you down memory lane as you think about falling in love for the first time. Either way, we’ll never stop loving Mary for giving us staple love songs that will forever live on our playlists.

Scroll through the gallery for our handpicked selection of Mary J. Blige’s best love songs that we’ll never stop listening to.

01 Mary J, Blige – “Real Love” This song pick should come as no surprise. The track that put the “Queen Of Hip Hop Soul” on the map is also a song that perfectly captures what every woman wants – the genuine love and care of a partner who rides for her. Epic!

02 Mary J. Blige – “Everything” Mary J. Blige’s hit “Everything” perfectly captures what it’s like being in love. The song describes the blissful feeling of being cared for by a special someone. This will forever be a mainstay in our playlists.

03 Mary J. Blige – “All That I Can Say” This is the testimony of a well-loved woman. Composed by Lauryn Hill, this song makes you want to sail away to its funky beat and get lost in the magic of finding the one.

04 Mary J. Blige – “You Bring Me Joy” This uptempo dance beat is all about basking in the happiness of being in a harmonious relationship. It goes perfectly with those new-relationship butterflies.