Mary J. Blige Has Always Been The Style Queen 

An ode to the singer's iconic '90s style on her 50th Birthday.

READ MORE LESS

As Mary J. Blige celebrates her 50th birthday today, in 2021, her style continues to remain on top.

Before Rihanna arguably became the industry’s honorary style maven, Blige was the artist in the ’90s who’s sexy chic fashion motif set the tone for her superstar R&B status. From custom looks to designers fits, the Bronx native rarely, if ever, had a bad red-carpet moment. As her career began to emerge, the ‘Not Gon’ Cry’ creator linked up with legendary stylist Misa Hylton. Hylton linked to Lil Kim’s most talked about moments, also collaborated with Blige in the prime of her career.

With Law Roach as one the go-to wardrobe consultants Blige turns to, the pair has created mod fashion moments that prove why she is a style icon. Considering style continues to pay homage to nostalgic trends by pulling looks from the ’90s and plopping them on today’s runways. Blige’s timeless looks nearly 20 years ago can still be worn today.