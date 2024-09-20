Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Monaleo, Shenseea And More

Happy Friday, folks. With summer officially coming to an end, let’s enjoy its final few days with some great music from some of the most talented artists in the entertainment industry.

Today, GloRilla drops “Hollon,” the first single from her highly anticipated debut album Glorious. Monaleo and Kaliii come together for the new track “Flush Em,” the iconic MC Lyte returns after a decade with the album 1 Of 1, and TDE’s ScHoolboy Q unveils the video for “THANK GOD 4 ME” off of Blue Lips. Our roundup also includes music from Lecrae, Future, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

GloRilla – “Hollon” Her new single is the first from GloRilla’s heavily anticipated debut album Glorious, which she announced today. Listen to it HERE.

Kaliii – “Hot Girl Maybach” The multitalented Kaliii drops “Hot Girl Maybach” today. Stream the new record HERE.

Lecrae – “Die For The Party” Lecrae releases his response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Let The Party Die.” Hear the song HERE.

Monaleo ft. Kaliii – “Flush Em” Monaleo drops her new song “Flush Em” featuring Kaliii. The track comes from her new project Throwing Bows, which drops next week. Check it out HERE.

TisaKorean – “bEat uP dAt bOy” Backed by pounding 808s and punchy one-liners “bEat uP dAt bOy” arrives on the heels of a momentous year for TisaKorean. Hear the new track HERE.

ScHoolboy Q – “THANK GOD 4 ME” TDE’s Grammy nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q drops his new music video for s “THank God 4 Me.” Watch the visual HERE.

MC Lyte – ‘1 Of 1’ Hip-Hop pioneer, voice over artist, actress, philanthropist, and cultural icon MC Lyte makes her triumphant return to the world of music with 1 of 1. Listen to it HERE.

Rich Homie Quan – “Song Cry” Rich Homie Quan has released his first posthumous track “Song Cry” this week. Listen to the song HERE.

Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign – “If I Fall” Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING—roll out the official music video for their resilient anthem, “If I Fall,” for Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment’s upcoming motion picture TRANSFORMERS ONE. Watch it HERE.

Future – ‘Mixtape Pluto’ Today, Future dropped his first solo project of the year Mixtape Pluto via Freebandz and Epic Records. Check it out HERE.