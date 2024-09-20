HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Monaleo, Shenseea And More

Today's list also includes a collaboration between Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign, and Kaliii’s record titled “Hot Girl Maybach.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With summer officially coming to an end, let’s enjoy its final few days with some great music from some of the most talented artists in the entertainment industry.

Today, GloRilla drops “Hollon,” the first single from her highly anticipated debut album Glorious. Monaleo and Kaliii come together for the new track “Flush Em,” the iconic MC Lyte returns after a decade with the album 1 Of 1, and TDE’s ScHoolboy Q unveils the video for “THANK GOD 4 ME” off of Blue Lips. Our roundup also includes music from Lecrae, Future, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

