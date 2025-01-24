HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Chris Brown, Kevin Ross, Mereba And More

Today’s list includes Kevin Ross’s “Love in the Middle,” and a collaboration between Tyga and Lil Wayne titled “Pop It Off.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. 2025 is off to an amazing start on the music front, with some catchy releases from artists across all genres. Whether you’re a fan of traditional R&B, solid lyricism in Hip-Hop, or the rising sound of Afrobeats, this week’s list was made just for you.

Today, Chris Brown releases the highly anticipated visual to “Residuals,” the hit record off of his acclaimed 11:11 album. Listeners can also look forward to some phenomenal collaborations between some of the industry’s best. Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars linked up for the track “Fat Juicy & Wet,” Tyga and Lil Wayne dropped “Pop It Off,” and “Not What You Think” sees rappers REASON and Bas showcasing their talents over hypnotizing production. 

Check out tracks from Travis Scott, Kevin Ross, and SAINt JHN, along with the best new music this week below.

