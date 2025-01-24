Best New Music This Week: Chris Brown, Kevin Ross, Mereba And More

Happy Friday, folks. 2025 is off to an amazing start on the music front, with some catchy releases from artists across all genres. Whether you’re a fan of traditional R&B, solid lyricism in Hip-Hop, or the rising sound of Afrobeats, this week’s list was made just for you.

Today, Chris Brown releases the highly anticipated visual to “Residuals,” the hit record off of his acclaimed 11:11 album. Listeners can also look forward to some phenomenal collaborations between some of the industry’s best. Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars linked up for the track “Fat Juicy & Wet,” Tyga and Lil Wayne dropped “Pop It Off,” and “Not What You Think” sees rappers REASON and Bas showcasing their talents over hypnotizing production.

Check out tracks from Travis Scott, Kevin Ross, and SAINt JHN, along with the best new music this week below.

Sexxy Red ft. Bruno Mars – “Fat Juicy & Wet” [Video] Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars team up for a surprise collaboration that features Lady Gaga in the fun and upbeat video. Watch the visual for “Fat Juicy & Wet” HERE.

Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – “Bad Choices” Bay area rapper Larry June and ATL’s 2 Chainz go back and forth on an Alchemist-produced track titled “Bad Choices.” Stream the song HERE.

Tyga ft. Lil Wayne – “Pop It Off” The iconic Lil Wayne and Young Money alumni Tyga reconnect on the song “Pop It Off.” Listen to the new record HERE.

Chris Brown – “Residuals” [Video] The talented Chris Brown unveils the visual for his 11:11 single, “Residuals.” Take a look at the Travis Colbert-directed video HERE.

Bathe – “Here” Bathe, the Brooklyn-based R&B duo of singer-songwriter Devin Hobdy and guitarist-producer Corey Smith-West release its lead single/video, “Here,” from their upcoming album slated for March. Stream the record HERE.

Travis Scott – “4×4” Travis Scott drops “4×4,” which comes after a series of teasers. Proceeds from the single will go to those affected by the California wildfires. Check out the song HERE.

Mereba – “Phone Me” This week, Mereba dropped “Phone Me,” a song inspired by sisterhood and the strong bond that connects friendships. Hear the record HERE.

Aqyila – “Focus” Written by Aqyila and Sam Hook and produced by Monro, “Focus” is an upbeat R&B jam from an assured artist. Check it out HERE.

Jordan Adetunji – ‘A Jaguar’s Dream’ Today, rising star Jordan Adetunji releases his brand new mixtape A Jaguar’s Dream. The project features appearances from Bryson Tiller, Kehlani, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Kevin Ross – “Love in the Middle” Singer Kevin Ross continues his string of catchy singles with “Love in the Middle.” Check it out HERE.

REASON ft. Bas – “Not What You Think” REASON is back with new music. The rapper has teamed up with Bas on the single, which is titled “Not What You Think.” Stream it HERE. 1.86.0-CLLGMI7XKPHLROL2ONLBATZBEY.0.1-9