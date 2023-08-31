(Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The legendary rapper Lil Wayne is making a return to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage after a hiatus of over ten years. The event is scheduled to take place at New Jersey’s iconic Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th.

This long-awaited comeback performance promises to be a highlight of the night, as the 5 time GRAMMY Award-winning artist is set to showcase his new single, “Kat Food,” slated to drop on September 1st.

Lil Wayne, renowned for his multi-platinum status and global impact on the music industry, has sold 120 million records worldwide, with 26 million of those being albums. His influence in the world of hip-hop is undeniable, making him one of the best-selling and most influential artists in the genre’s history.

The excitement surrounding Lil Wayne’s performance is intensified by the fact that he has been nominated for an impressive 14 VMAs throughout his career. Among these nominations, he is once again in contention for the highly coveted “Best Hip-Hop” award, a category he previously won in 2008. In 2022, Lil Wayne received a Diamond certification from the RIAA for his hit “Lollipop” featuring Static Major only adding to his laundry list of accolades.

However, Lil Wayne is not the only superstar set to grace the VMAs stage this year. The event will feature an array of global talents, including Brazilian sensation Anitta, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneski, Stray Kids, Doja Cat, country superstar Kelsea Ballerini, and the K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). With such a diverse and star-studded lineup, the 2023 VMAs are gearing up to be an unforgettable night of musical celebration.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8PM ET/PT.