MTV Reveals Nominations for 2023 Video Music Awards

The 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations have been revealed, and the competition is fierce with top contenders like BLACKPINK, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, and Shakira vying for a Moon Person. What makes this year’s ceremony even more exciting, is the whopping 35 first-time nominees.

Leading the nominees is Taylor Swift, securing eight nominations, setting the stage for a potential sweep at the awards ceremony. Right behind her is SZA, who received six nominations, five of which are for her standout song “Kill Bill” from her album SOS, and one for “Shirt.”

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj share the spotlight with five nominations each, while Diddy garners four nods for “Gotta Move On” and “Creepin (Remix).”

With eight nominations, including “Video of the Year” for Swift’s chart-topping hit “Anti-Hero,” she is no stranger to the title, having won three times in this category before.

This year’s batch of first-time nominees brings a fresh wave of talent to the VMAs scene, with rising stars like GloRilla, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, Rema, Reneé Rapp, and others for their music contributions. GloRilla and Ice Spice both earned nominations for “Best New Artist.” In the “Best Collaboration” category, which was won by Lil Nas X at last years show, Yung Miami, one-half of City Girls, is now among the first-time nominees. She received nominations for “Best Collaboration” and “Best Hip-Hop Video” for “Gotta Move On,” with Diddy and Bryson Tiller.

The excitement doesn’t end there as fans have the power to shape the winners. Voting is open for 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly-coveted “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year,” allowing fans to rally behind their favorite artists until Friday, September 1st. Voting for “Best New Artist” will continue until the night of the show, providing fans with the chance to support their favorite newcomers.

The show will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12th, at 8 PM ET/PT, reaching audiences in more than 150 countries worldwide.

Check out the full list of nominations here.