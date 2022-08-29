Lil Nas X, Lizzo And Doja Cat Win Big At The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was definitely one to remember, with plenty of power players in the industry taking home some of the night’s biggest awards. Black musicians definitely showed up during this year’s ceremony.
Lil Nas X won the “Best Collaboration” award for his song “Industry Baby,” featuring one of the evening’s hosts, Jack Harlow. The energetic Lizzo also received some hardware before the show ended, winning the “Video For Good” award for the track “About Damn Time.” After accepting her Moon Person, she gave a stirring speech that addressed the hate she had been receiving in recent years; before telling the crowd that winning was the ultimate validation.
In addition to receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki Minaj also snagged the “Best Hip Hop” award for her collaboration with Lil Baby titled “Do We Have A Problem?” She thanked all of the people she didn’t have the opportunity to mention in her first speech, as well as her neighborhood, Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York.
Take a look at the Black artists that took home a Moon Person below. See the full list of winners, HERE.
Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Lil Nas X won the “Best Collaboration” award for ‘Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow. Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Video For Good: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
The energetic Lizzo received some hardware before the show ended, earning the “Video For Good” award for the track “About Damn Time.” After accepting her Moon Person, she gave a stirring speech that addressed the hate she had been receiving in recent years; before telling the crowd that winning was the ultimate validation. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
Video Vanguard Award: Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
In addition to receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki Minaj also snagged the “Best Hip Hop” award for her collaboration with Lil Baby titled “Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Best R&B: The Weeknd – “Out of Time”
Best Art Direction: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Best Choreography: Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”