Lil Nas X, Lizzo And Doja Cat Win Big At The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was definitely one to remember, with plenty of power players in the industry taking home some of the night’s biggest awards. Black musicians definitely showed up during this year’s ceremony.

Lil Nas X won the “Best Collaboration” award for his song “Industry Baby,” featuring one of the evening’s hosts, Jack Harlow. The energetic Lizzo also received some hardware before the show ended, winning the “Video For Good” award for the track “About Damn Time.” After accepting her Moon Person, she gave a stirring speech that addressed the hate she had been receiving in recent years; before telling the crowd that winning was the ultimate validation.

In addition to receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki Minaj also snagged the “Best Hip Hop” award for her collaboration with Lil Baby titled “Do We Have A Problem?” She thanked all of the people she didn’t have the opportunity to mention in her first speech, as well as her neighborhood, Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York.

Take a look at the Black artists that took home a Moon Person below. See the full list of winners, HERE.