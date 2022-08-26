Former Couples You Forgot About On The MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards are happening this weekend (August 28). And while we’re sure some high-profile pairs will be present for the festivities, nothing beats all the star couples who used to make their way to the VMAs back in the day. (Seriously, who else has looked at the red carpet for the show over the last few years and asked, “Wait, who is this?”) Some couples have gone on to become husband and wife and make it last, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, pictured in ’00s bronze-y fashion below at the 2004 VMAs.
MIAMI – AUGUST 29: Rapper/producer and nominee Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles arrive at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
But many who have made a statement on the red carpet together decided to part ways, including a few pairs you may have forgotten about. With that in mind, check out some former flames hitting the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet over the years when things were all good.
01
Janet Jackson and Q-Tip
Janet and Q-Tip go way back. They reportedly first met in 1992 when working on the film “Poetic Justice.” They teamed up for music to make the classic “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” in 1997. According to the producer and Tribe Called Quest rapper, they had a connection around that time. “We started dating after that,” he said in 2021. “It be cool and s–t. She be making eggs and s–t and I’ll be chilling like, ‘Yo, that’s Penny!’ to myself. I love her to death and it’s like she’s a Jackson. That’s Black royalty.” See the two at the 1999 VMAs.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
02
John Legend and Jessica White
While the two never spoke publicly about the nature of their relationship, there have been reports that John Legend and Jessica White briefly dated in 2005 after she starred in his “So High” video. They did share a steamy kiss in that clip! Check out the two at the VMAs that same year.
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
03
50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox
You may have remembered the “beef” of sorts they had for a number of years, but in case you forgot about the good times 50 Cent and Vivica had for a short while, here’s a visual reminder from the 2003 VMAs.
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
04
Toni Braxton and Dennis Rodman
Even though the two had chemistry, and it was made to seem as though the two were an item from the popular ESPN doc ‘The Last Dance,’ Braxton actually says he was just her date for the night at the 1996 VMAs. “Even though [he] was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman,” she said on Twitter.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
05
Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou
At the infamous 2009 VMAs (where Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift), Kimora Lee Simmons, wearing a classic hump in her hair, showed up with then-beau, actor Djimon Honsou. They had a son together that same year, Kenzo, but called it quits in 2012.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
06
Kanye West and Alexis Phifer
Old-school Kanye fans probably remember his former fiancée, Alexis. The two were reportedly together from 2002 to 2008, and she was a fashionista just like West. Good times. They coordinated for the 2007 VMAs.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
07
Eve and Stevie J
Before you knew who he was in the infamous way we all do now, Stevie J, of Bad Boy’s HitMen production team, had the luck of dating Eve, reportedly from 1997 to 2000. Check them out at the 2000 VMAs.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
08
Amber Rose and 21 Savage
This would be the first and last VMAs that Amber and rapper 21 Savage would attend together. They dated for about a year before calling it quits.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
09
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill
This coupledom came and went, lasting about two years. But they had some good times together before the drama, including at the 2016 VMAs.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
10
Ciara and Bow Wow
She’s happily married now, but back in the mid-aughts, Ciara dated Bow Wow for close to two years. They even did a song together called “Like You.”