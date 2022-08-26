Former Couples You Forgot About On The MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

The MTV Video Music Awards are happening this weekend (August 28). And while we’re sure some high-profile pairs will be present for the festivities, nothing beats all the star couples who used to make their way to the VMAs back in the day. (Seriously, who else has looked at the red carpet for the show over the last few years and asked, “Wait, who is this?”) Some couples have gone on to become husband and wife and make it last, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, pictured in ’00s bronze-y fashion below at the 2004 VMAs.

MIAMI – AUGUST 29: Rapper/producer and nominee Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles arrive at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

But many who have made a statement on the red carpet together decided to part ways, including a few pairs you may have forgotten about. With that in mind, check out some former flames hitting the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet over the years when things were all good.