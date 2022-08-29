Lizzo Claps Back At Her Critics In Her VMA Acceptance Speech

Lizzo has yet another award trophy to add to her mantle after this evening’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the satisfaction of putting her haters in their place to accompany it.

Accepting her Moonman for Best Video for Good, Lizzo took the stage in an all-black ensemble and graciously thanked her fans for their support, while encouraging them to use their voice for policy change.

“I don’t know what ‘video for good’ means, but I know what your vote means … your vote means everything,” Lizzo said. “Vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

The Video For Good category included nominees whose songs had a socially relevant message. Her song and video for “About Damn Time,” an anthem for finding self-confidence and good vibes within while under intense pressure, won among nominees like Latto’s “Pussy,” about patriarchal woes American women face, and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” which examined various perspectives of Black men.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

But Lizzo had another issue to tackle while accepting her honor. With her name buzzing on social media this week amid yet another random attack on her appearance by a public figure, the songstress and rapper took a moment to send her haters a personal message, in the colorful way only she can.

“And now, to the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press,” she said, raising her voice to fan applause. “You know what? I’m not gon’ say nothing.”

“They always ask, “Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?'” she continued. “Because b*tch, I’m winning h*! Big b*tches are winning, h*!”

“Best revenge is your paper b*tch!” she continued, quoting Beyoncé’s famous line from “Formation.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for ‘About Damn Time’ onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lizzo’s latest album, Special, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart upon its July 15, 2022 release, and her lead single “About Damn Time” peaked at number one.