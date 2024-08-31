September will be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with a lineup of iconic films and gripping documentaries hitting the platform.

Among the must-see titles is Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, a heartfelt drama that marked the beginning of Perry’s illustrious career in film. For those in the mood for animated fun, Shark Tale, featuring the voice talents of Will Smith, promises laughs and adventure. Crime drama enthusiasts can dive into American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington in one of his most powerful roles.

Sports fans aren’t left out either, with several installments from ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series offering an in-depth look at some of the most memorable moments in sports history. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, animation, or real-life stories, Netflix’s September offerings have something for everyone.

Take a look at What’s New and Black on Netflix in September.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman – (9/1) Diary of a Mad Black Woman was written by Tyler Perry. Inspired by the play of the same name, it marks Perry’s feature film debut and is the first entry in the Madea film franchise.

Shark Tale – (9/1) The film features an ensemble cast that stars the voice of Will Smith. It tells the story of an underachieving fish named Oscar who falsely claims to have killed the son of a shark mob boss Don Lino in an attempt to advance his community standing.

The Hughleys [Season 1 – 4] – (9/2) This series stars comedian D. L. Hughley as the main character, Darryl Hughley, and Elise Neal as Yvonne, his hard-working wife, who move their family from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.





Rebel Ridge – (9/6) Starring Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense.





30 for 30: The U – (9/16) The U is a 2009 documentary film about the University of Miami’s football program.





30 for 30: The U Part 2 – (9/16) The U Part 2 picks up where the original film left off, with the program trying to recover from the devastation left by NCAA sanctions and scandals that had some calling for the school to drop football.





30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts – (9/16) This 2016 documentary film is about the October 15, 1988 Notre Dame-Miami football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.



