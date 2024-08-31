HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In September

From original films to classic docs, this month has plenty of great content for you to enjoy.
By Okla Jones ·

September will be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with a lineup of iconic films and gripping documentaries hitting the platform.

Among the must-see titles is Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, a heartfelt drama that marked the beginning of Perry’s illustrious career in film. For those in the mood for animated fun, Shark Tale, featuring the voice talents of Will Smith, promises laughs and adventure. Crime drama enthusiasts can dive into American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington in one of his most powerful roles.

Sports fans aren’t left out either, with several installments from ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series offering an in-depth look at some of the most memorable moments in sports history. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, animation, or real-life stories, Netflix’s September offerings have something for everyone.

Take a look at What’s New and Black on Netflix in September.

