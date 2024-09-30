What’s New And Black On Netflix In October

This month, Netflix is bringing an exciting array of new content to its platform. This lineup includes a mix of classic movies, highly anticipated series, and original content that highlights diverse Black experiences and storytelling.

Fans can dive into timeless dramas, such as Boyz N The Hood and Selma, or get ready for new releases like Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black and Simone Biles Rising Part 2. Whether you’re looking for action, inspiration, or heartfelt drama, this month’s offerings provide something for everyone.

Here are the must-watch Black films and shows debuting on Netflix in October.

Boyz N The Hood – (10/1) Boyz N The Hood is a groundbreaking 1991 film directed by John Singleton, following the lives of three young men in South Central Los Angeles as they navigate crime, poverty, and systemic racism. It stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long and more.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die – (10/8) The Bad Boys franchise returns with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a high-octane action-packed film featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Starting 5 – (10/9) Starting 5 is a new documentary series spotlighting several athletes who have transformed sports both on and off the court. Featuring interviews, archival footage, and in-depth commentary, it provides a look at how Lebron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and others redefined what it means to be a success. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Jayson Tatum and LeBron James attend the Starting 5 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

All American: Homecoming [Season 3] – (10/15) In All American: Homecoming, the drama continues as students at Bringston University navigate the ups and downs of college life. Season 3 delves into personal challenges, relationships, and the pressures of academic and athletic success.

Selma – (10/16) Directed by Ava DuVernay, Selma chronicles the historic 1965 marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement. This powerful film stars David Oyelowo as King, with an emotional and inspiring portrayal of the fight for equality and justice.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black – (10/24) Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is a new original project from the iconic filmmaker that focuses on the complex lives of Black women, their triumphs, and their struggles. With Perry’s signature blend of humor and heartfelt drama, it’s a celebration of resilience and inner strength.

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 – (10/25) This sequel documentary continues to explore the life and career of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, focusing on her journey through triumphs, challenges, and her unwavering dedication to her sport. Part 2 offers new insights into Biles’ legacy as an athlete and a role model.