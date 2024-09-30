HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In October

From the second installment of ‘Simone Biles Rising’ to John Singleton’s classic drama ‘Boyz N The Hood,’ the streamer is packed with some fresh content this month.
What’s New And Black On Netflix In October
By Okla Jones ·

This month, Netflix is bringing an exciting array of new content to its platform. This lineup includes a mix of classic movies, highly anticipated series, and original content that highlights diverse Black experiences and storytelling.

Fans can dive into timeless dramas, such as Boyz N The Hood and Selma, or get ready for new releases like Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black and Simone Biles Rising Part 2. Whether you’re looking for action, inspiration, or heartfelt drama, this month’s offerings provide something for everyone.

Here are the must-watch Black films and shows debuting on Netflix in October.

TOPICS: 