WATCH: Simone Biles Returns To Form In New Netflix Documentary, ‘Simone Biles Rising’

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer from the upcoming documentary series, Simone Biles Rising. Each episode will chronicle the heralded athlete’s return to her sport, as well as her struggles with self-doubt and vulnerability.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles decided to step away from gymnastics in order to prioritize her mental health. In doing so, she created a much-needed conversation for this country, and also began a new journey towards redemption. Since then, Simone has faced the difficult traumas of her past, and learned how to properly manage her complex life and career.

“We are all the authors of our own journeys, and I am in a place in my life where I’m comfortable with who I am and what I’ve been through as an athlete, but most of all, as a person,” Biles said in a statement to Netflix. “Gymnastics is what I do but it’s not who I am, and I’m excited for people to see another side of me outside of competition. I know there are young girls out there who look to me for inspiration and are faced with similar challenges, and my hope is that this documentary helps to empower them to be true to who they are and never give up on their dreams. ‘Still I Rise.’”

Courtesy of Netflix

Directed by Katie Walsh, Simone Biles Rising is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Janey Miller, JT Taylor and Yiannis Exarchos, with Religion of Sports in association with the Olympic Channel serving as producer.

“Simone is a once-in-a-generation athlete who has not only pushed the boundaries of gymnastics, but also redefined the meaning of success by putting her mental health above medals and titles,” Walsh said. “While her athletic abilities are unmatched, it’s the human component to her story that I’m proud to share alongside the remarkable team at Religion of Sports.”

In this poignant documentary, Biles will show an unprecedented amount of courage as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best gymnast and woman possible.

Simone Biles Rising premieres July 17, exclusively on Netflix.