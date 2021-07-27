Simone Biles Withdraws From Women’s Team Gymnastics Finals At Olympics

(Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Olympic superstar Simone Biles has reportedly pulled out from the women’s gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history.

She may still compete in the individual competition. The NBC broadcast has reported her withdrawal is “mental” and not due to an injury.

Sports journalist Dan Wetzel says Biles was pulled from the uneven bars.

Simone Biles left the arena with a trainer after her vault. She was then pulled from the uneven bars. NBC is reporting that she is out for the rest of the team competition. US already trailing the Russians. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 27, 2021

“We’ve just been told that, with regards to Simone withdrawing, it is not injury-related. It is a mental issue that Simone is having,” NBC’s John Roethlisberger said.

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” the USA Gymnastics said in a statement to NPR. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

On July 26, Biles took to Instagram to open up about the difficult time she was having while competing. Multiple outlets reported she was off to a “bumpy” start after coming in second to Russia.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best, but I got through it,” Biles wrote Instagram.

The rest of her teammates, including Biles’ friend Jordan Chiles, are first time Olympians.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles continued in her post. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me!”

This story is still developing.