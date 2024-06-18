The Native Son Awards Celebrates Black Queer Excellence

Native Son

Last week marked the return of the Native Son Awards ceremony. The prestigious annual event celebrates Black gay and queer men who are trailblazers–both professionally and personally. Hosted by journalist and anchor Don Lemon, the event brought together and honored powerhouse stars and leaders representing the most profound Black queer voices of today.

For a young black queer man, walking into the iconic IAC Building in New York City where this year’s gala was held, it felt like an inspiring induction into a community and brotherhood that was safe, uplifting, and inspiring. The opening cocktail reception was a warm welcome and a start to the night that was filled with familiar faces, stylish ensembles, and a star-studded red carpet.

As the evening continued, a picture was painted even clearer the amount of love, support, and home that exists within this community for many of the men who are connected.

Commencing this year’s awards ceremony, the program started with powerful remarks from Native Son founder, Emil Wilbekin, the media legend. “I am dedicating this evening to my younger self, to young Emil,” he began as he addressed the room. “To young Emil who dared to dream to create a movement, community, and platform called Native Son.” The core mission and foundation of the Native Son platform is to create a safe space where the Black gay male community can fellowship, celebrate, and empower each other, and—most importantly—see themselves.

This year’s Native Son Awards recognized a group of six impactful honorees, all trailblazers in their respective fields; among them was two-time Tony Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Jeremy Pope. In a moving acceptance speech, his message was a resounding reminder to all listening. “Together we are rewriting the narrative and redefining what it means to be black and gay in the world,” he said. “I want tonight’s shared moment to remind us that together our voices are powerful, our truths are valid, [and] that our existence and our excellence is resistance.”

Other honorees of the evening included two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer, director, dancer, and writer Bill T. Jones, renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach, public relations and communications trailblazer Chris Chambers, New York Times best-selling author, television and film producer Keith Boykin, and activist, organizer, and chief executive officer of TruEvolution, Gabriel Maldonado.

Among the impressive list of presenters, speakers, and guests were LaQuan Smith, Brandon Blackwood, Rashad Robinson, Alphonso David, Lena Waithe, George M. Johnson, Yvette Noel-Schure, Ty Tyrone, Jemel Simone, Obbio Jones, Rashad Burgess, and many more.

Perhaps the largest news of the evening came from Wilbekin who announced that Native Son has partnered with Q.Digital, the #1 Comscore-ranked LGBTQ+ media company, to launch the Native Son Channel set to premiere this summer on Queerty. With the launch of the Queerty Native Son Channel. The organization’s mission will heavily inform and be interwoven throughout the channel’s content which will include original programming intersecting politics, lifestyle, culture, and entertainment to center the Black gay and queer experience.

“Native Son’s mission is to amplify the voice and visibility of Black gay [and] queer men. Our media partnership with Q Digital supports us in activating our core mission and serving our community,” Wilbekin said.

Below take a look a look inside the Native Son Awards.

01 01 Brandon Blackwood and LaQuan Smith Native Son

02 02 Armiel Chandler and Tevin Milo Evans Native Son

03 03 Brian Miller, Tedrick Lamar and Julius McFly Native Son

04 04 DeJuan Wilson and Guest Native Son

05 05 Jordan Medina and Andy Tarradath Native Son

06 06 Obio Jones and Thaddeus Coates Native Son

07 07 Robert Hartwell and Yvette Noel-Schure Native Son

08 08 Ronald Burton III and Jan-Michael Quammie Native Son