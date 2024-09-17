It's National Voter Registration Day. Here Are 5 Things You Can Do Today

05 Start voting early if you can

Election Day is still about two months away, but many voters have options to cast their ballots before Nov. 5. Some have already started receiving mail-in ballots. Early voting became widespread in the 2020 election, when over 100 million voters cast their ballots by mail or in person before Election Day. With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing that fall, early voting let people avoid crowding into polling stations — and many states have kept those voting options in place.

All states offer mail voting in some form, and all but three states offer in-person early voting; the District of Columbia as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands offer in-person early voting, too. The three that do not offer it are Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire, but they provide options for absentee voters in certain cases.

States take different approaches to early voting. To read about the options available to you, go to your state or local election office’s website; you can search for that here.