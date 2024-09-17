HomePolitics

It's National Voter Registration Day. Here Are 5 Things You Can Do Today

Here are some reminders to make sure you can vote and be counted for the 2024 election season.
It's National Voter Registration Day. Here Are 5 Things You Can Do Today
By Malaika Jabali ·

Today, September 17, marks National Voter Registration Day. November’s general elections are already around the corner, with early voting starting this week in some states. There are voter suppression tactics all over the country, but here are 5 ways to help ensure you can vote and be involved this midterm election season.

TOPICS: 