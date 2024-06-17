HomeLifestyle

Fine Footballers: 13 Photos Of Cuties To Watch During The 2024 Euros

The international football (or soccer) tournament just kicked off and has people talking. If you need a reason to tune in, the eye candy certainly is one.
Fine Footballers: 13 Photos Of Cuties To Watch During The 2024 Euros
PADERBORN, GERMANY – JUNE 13: William Saliba of France poses for a portrait during the France Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 13, 2024 in Bad Lippspringe near Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

So boom. This is what happened.

There I was during the fall of 2022, minding my business, nursing a newborn and taking care of a toddler, trying to fill my days with more than just laundry, pumping, tummy time, and really late nights of delirium. So I watched the World Cup.

I’d been a pseudo-football fan because my husband is a mega one, but with nothing else to pass the time, I became a full-fledged fan, watching the late-night matches cast from Qatar, nerves on high during decisive penalty shootouts, losing my sh-t during the final. So now I’m all in, even paying attention to teams during the regular season. Who would have thought!?

If you’ve ever wanted to see what all the hype is about, this is the perfect time to get into football (er…or soccer), because the UEFA 2024 Euro games are taking place.

The international tournament just kicked off on Friday, June 14, and takes place in Germany until July 14. The best players from 24 teams in Europe are going head to head to see who will take home the trophy. I’ve been watching the games so far, and they’re already pretty suspenseful. They’re also full of eye candy, ladies. Now, if you’re looking for an Idris Elba clone on the pitch, that’s not going to happen, but there are certainly some cuties to cheer on during the tournament. Here are a few of my faves. If you tune in, you’ll get it…

TOPICS: 