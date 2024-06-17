Fine Footballers: 13 Photos Of Cuties To Watch During The 2024 Euros

PADERBORN, GERMANY – JUNE 13: William Saliba of France poses for a portrait during the France Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 13, 2024 in Bad Lippspringe near Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

So boom. This is what happened.

There I was during the fall of 2022, minding my business, nursing a newborn and taking care of a toddler, trying to fill my days with more than just laundry, pumping, tummy time, and really late nights of delirium. So I watched the World Cup.

I’d been a pseudo-football fan because my husband is a mega one, but with nothing else to pass the time, I became a full-fledged fan, watching the late-night matches cast from Qatar, nerves on high during decisive penalty shootouts, losing my sh-t during the final. So now I’m all in, even paying attention to teams during the regular season. Who would have thought!?

If you’ve ever wanted to see what all the hype is about, this is the perfect time to get into football (er…or soccer), because the UEFA 2024 Euro games are taking place.

The international tournament just kicked off on Friday, June 14, and takes place in Germany until July 14. The best players from 24 teams in Europe are going head to head to see who will take home the trophy. I’ve been watching the games so far, and they’re already pretty suspenseful. They’re also full of eye candy, ladies. Now, if you’re looking for an Idris Elba clone on the pitch, that’s not going to happen, but there are certainly some cuties to cheer on during the tournament. Here are a few of my faves. If you tune in, you’ll get it…

01 01 Virgil van Dijk How about cheering for the Netherlands? They have a gorgeous centre-back in 32-year-old Virgil van Dijk, who, towers over opponents physically at 6’5″. ZEIST, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 03: Virgil van Dijk of Netherlands poses for a portrait during the Netherlands Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 03, 2024 in Zeist, Netherlands. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

02 02 Jude Bellingham Hey, Jude. He’s one of the biggest names in football right now, hoping to take England to the top. Now, he’s a little younger than we’d like for eye candy (he turns 21 at the end of the month), he’s proven himself to be mature beyond his years, a true leader — and a handsome one at that. GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY – JUNE 16: Jude Bellingham of England is seen at full time during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

03 03 Ivan Toney Need another reason to cheer for England? There’s Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old forward is cute and confident and sure to have an impact on the The Three Lions’ chances. BLANKENHAIN, GERMANY – JUNE 11: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Ivan Toney of England poses for a portrait during the England Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 11, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

04 04 Jonathan Tah Germany is an option for a team to adopt. The Euro hosts have some top-tier talent this tournament, including Jonathan Tah. The 28-year-old centre-back is another towering figure on the pitch at 6’5.” HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY – JUNE 10: Jonathan Tah of Germany poses for a portrait during the Germany Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 10, 2024 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

05 05 Rafael Leão Portugal are favorites to win it all, not only because of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but also because of young talent like Rafael Leão. The swaggy 25-year-old left winger is one to watch, for more reasons than one. LISBON, PORTUGAL – JUNE 09: Rafael Leao of Portugal poses for a portrait during the Portugal Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 09, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

06 06 Joe Gomez England is stacked — with cuties. Add Joe Gomez to the list. The 27-year-old defender is known for his speed and strength and is going to be keeping goals from England’s opponents at bay. BLANKENHAIN, GERMANY – JUNE 11: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Joe Gomez of England poses for a portrait during the England Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 11, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

07 07 Mike Maignan I’m personally rooting for France, which is filled with some handsome fellas (most with parents from the Congo, Cameroon, and other African francophone countries). As for 28-year-old Mike Maignan, he was born in French Guiana, raised in the suburbs of Paris, and is now France’s number one goalkeeper. MARSEILLE, FRANCE – MARCH 26: Mike Maignan of France looks on during the line up prior to the international friendly match between France and Chile at Stade Velodrome on March 26, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

08 08 Memphis Depay A forward for the Netherlands team, Memphis Depay is known for his style and his smile! The 30-year-old forward also keeps his muscular frame covered in tattoos, which is a sight to see. He’s a hit with the ladies, and used to be engaged to Lori Harvey long before she became the “It” girl she is today. ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 6: Memphis Depay of Netherlands looks up during the Friendly International match between Netherlands and Canada at Stadion Feijenoord de Kuip on June 6, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

09 09 Kylian Mbappé Perhaps the biggest name in football right now, Kylian Mbappé is him. The 25-year-old forward is also charming, impressing in press conferences, sweet to his many adoring fans (especially the kids), and is the guy responsible for France being a favorite to win the 2024 Euro. The running joke is that the French captain resembles a ninja turtle, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! And the fact that he can take the joke make him even more likeable. PADERBORN, GERMANY – JUNE 13: Kylian Mbappe of France poses for a portrait during the France Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 13, 2024 in Bad Lippspringe near Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

10 10 Romelu Lukaku Let’s not forget about Belgium! And one of the Red Devils’s biggest names is Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old was briefly linked to Megan Thee Stallion after the two were seen holding hands at the wedding of his former teammate, and we get why she was into him. A stallion can’t do with a little guy, and at 6’3,” the muscular striker is anything but that. LUDWIGSBURG, GERMANY – JUNE 12: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium poses for a portrait during the Belgium Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 12, 2024 in Ludwigsburg, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

11 11 Trent Alexander-Arnold Last Lion, I promise. The play of this 29-year-old midfielder (though he can also play right back — gotta love a man who can do it all!) will be integral to England’s chances of going far in the Euro tournament. But he’s up for the challenge. And just as he can do it all on the pitch, he can do it all off the pitch too, handsome in a range of hairstyles over the years, including locs, braids, an afro, and the current low cut he looks lovely in. BLANKENHAIN, GERMANY – JUNE 11: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Trent Alexander-Arnold of England poses for a portrait during the England Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 11, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

12 12 Jules Kounde Back to France! Jules Kounde, 25-year-old centre-back or right-back, gets attention for his game on the pitch, and for his ensembles off of it. He’s become football’s new undisputed fashion killer, looking good in his uniform and in his beloved street wear, too. PADERBORN, GERMANY – JUNE 13: Jules Kounde of France poses for a portrait during the France Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 13, 2024 in Bad Lippspringe near Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)