Mother-Daughter Moments: Sweet Photos Of Marjorie And Lori Harvey

Prince Williams/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills

She gets it from her mama.

Over the last few years, Marjorie Harvey and daughter Lori have become one of the culture’s favorite mother-daughter duos. When they’re not traveling the world together, they’re turning heads at fashion shows with their chic style. But behind all the flash and glamour, they’re just like any other mother and daughter. It girl Lori has been getting great advice from mama Marjorie for years.

“The funny thing about being a mother, they never stop being your baby,” Marjorie said in a Steve Harvey Show clip from 2015, where the two talked about how to make the best decisions as she was preparing to go to college. (She attended school in Florida for a period.) “It’s a time when you have to kick ’em out the nest. Their wings work. But you know, still, as a mom, you still worry about ’em.”

In the clip, which went viral a few years ago because Mrs. Harvey was telling her daughter not to date rappers and athletes, they had a sweet heart-to-heart.

“Over the years, she’s taught me so much, and I know sometimes she thought she was talking to a wall. But I definitely absorbed everything she said,” Lori shared about growing up with her lovely mom. “Always make smart decisions.”

Marjorie’s teaching clearly paid off, as Lori has become a successful entrepreneur, actress, and model, and despite dating a rapper or two and an athlete, she has walked away from all of her relationships unscathed and is living her best life. We love a confident Capricorn. She can also thank her mom and dad, Steve, for that. They’ve taught her everything she knows in the romance department.

“They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” she said in 2022.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals,’” she added. “This is what I want one day.”

One of the biggest things she’s learned from watching her mother be loved right is that communication is everything. “Their biggest thing, I think, is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” she said. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

Mother and daughter have been slaying on carpets and outside fashion shows for years. Check out a few of our favorite mother-daughter moments with Marjorie and Lori.

01 01 2010 ATLANTA – OCTOBER 23: Marjorie Harvey and Lori Woods attend the 1st Annual Girls Who Rule The World Mentoring Weekend at The Omni CNN Center on October 23, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

02 02 2011 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 04: Wynton Harvey, Karli Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, comedian Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Brandi Harvey and Jason Harvey attend the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Steve Harvey Foundation)

03 03 2014 PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 09: Marjorie Harvey and her daughter attend at Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild on July 9, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage)

04 04 2014 PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 7: Marjorie Harvey and her daughter Lori Harvey day 2 of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, on July 7, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

05 05 2014 ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 09: Marjorie Harvey (L) and Lori Harvey attend the 2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey at the Phillips Arena on August 9, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Ford Neighborhood Awards)

06 06 With Eldest Daughter Morgan in 2014 CHICAGO, IL – MAY 03: (L-R) Morgan, Marjorie and Lori Harvey attend the 2014 Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala presented by Coca-Cola VIP Reception at the Hilton Chicago on May 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

07 07 2015 PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 09: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Marjorie Harvey leave the Zuhair Murad show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on July 9, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

08 08 2018 PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Lori Harvey attend the “Fifty Shades Freed – 50 Nuances Plus Clair” Paris Premiere at Salle Pleyel on February 6, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

09 09 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Lori Harvey (L) and Marjorie Elaine Harvey attend The LadyLike Foundation’s 11th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

10 10 2022 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lori Harvey and her mother attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)