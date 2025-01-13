HomeLifestyle

Mother-Daughter Moments: Sweet Photos Of Marjorie And Lori Harvey

Marjorie and Lori have been dazzling on red carpets and at fashion shows for years. Here are some of our favorite moments with them.
Prince Williams/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

She gets it from her mama.

Over the last few years, Marjorie Harvey and daughter Lori have become one of the culture’s favorite mother-daughter duos. When they’re not traveling the world together, they’re turning heads at fashion shows with their chic style. But behind all the flash and glamour, they’re just like any other mother and daughter. It girl Lori has been getting great advice from mama Marjorie for years.

“The funny thing about being a mother, they never stop being your baby,” Marjorie said in a Steve Harvey Show clip from 2015, where the two talked about how to make the best decisions as she was preparing to go to college. (She attended school in Florida for a period.) “It’s a time when you have to kick ’em out the nest. Their wings work. But you know, still, as a mom, you still worry about ’em.”

In the clip, which went viral a few years ago because Mrs. Harvey was telling her daughter not to date rappers and athletes, they had a sweet heart-to-heart.

“Over the years, she’s taught me so much, and I know sometimes she thought she was talking to a wall. But I definitely absorbed everything she said,” Lori shared about growing up with her lovely mom. “Always make smart decisions.”

Marjorie’s teaching clearly paid off, as Lori has become a successful entrepreneur, actress, and model, and despite dating a rapper or two and an athlete, she has walked away from all of her relationships unscathed and is living her best life. We love a confident Capricorn. She can also thank her mom and dad, Steve, for that. They’ve taught her everything she knows in the romance department.

“They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” she said in 2022.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals,’” she added. “This is what I want one day.”

One of the biggest things she’s learned from watching her mother be loved right is that communication is everything. “Their biggest thing, I think, is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” she said. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

Mother and daughter have been slaying on carpets and outside fashion shows for years. Check out a few of our favorite mother-daughter moments with Marjorie and Lori.

