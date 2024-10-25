Selwyn Tungol

In Bushwick a neighborhood that is regularly associated with concerts, late-night partying, and even day parties, K.NGSLEY reintroduced itself as a brand. As we made our way into SAA which is a multi-use space that also includes the popular restaurant Habibi it was an intentional evening of sorts. For designer Kingsley Gbadegesin’s “C3” collection entitled “Do You Understand?” he showcased a line filled with pieces that could serve as daywear in the office and also attire for nights on the town. Striped garments were of course a part of the collection but so were lengthy frocks which could be categorized as the future of womenswear staples.

But what rang loudly were the dresses with wide tassels. One went down the runway in a deep green hue. Another in black was designed with slits near the neckline and also directly on the waste. Both of these are spicy enough to serve in settings where they call for a hint of edge. Their design details leave something to be said about how simple can also be deemed sexy. Over the past few months at shows like Loewe and Dries Van Noten designers have been relishing in somewhat kitschy and experimental separates. Gbadegesin joins that number with this collection.

Intentional slits and cut-outs were also seen on white shirts. Button-ups were also warranted given how these shirts are regular additions to K.NGSLEY’s former lines. Somehow this collection was his most elevated yet. It appears he’s making a case for his own definition of clothing. In my eyes his designs aren’t definitive–instead, they’re boundless. And they also allow one to feel a tiny bit sensual and like the highest version of themselves. After all, that’s the energy that was exuded from many of the models that went down the runway.

Below take a look at K.NGSLEY’s “C3” collection.

01 01 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

02 02 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

03 03 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

04 04 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

05 05 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

06 06 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

07 07 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

08 08 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

09 09 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol

10 10 K.NGSLEY C3 Collection Selwyn Tungol