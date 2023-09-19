Kingsley Gbadegesin Reveals His Scholastic-Inspired Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Claudio Robles

Last night, on the Lower East Side just days after New York Fashion Week came to a close, designer Kingsley Gbadegesin’s latest runway collection debuted. Titled “COLLECTION 2: K.NGSLEY SCHOOL FOR GIRLS,” The designer’s collection highlighted the stereotypes in high school movies. We saw references such as “the jock,” “the gay,” “the weirdo,” and “the rich girl.” The range was filled with 30 looks and took nine months to develop and mature each reference. Gbadegesin also reimagined pieces from his previous lines like classic denim pieces, tailored trousers, and button-down shirts with cheeky cutouts referencing sexuality.

K.NGSLEY

Rugby shirts, and designed tank tops, T-shirts, and miniskirts were all part of the K.NGSLEY uniform this time around. The designer’s ready-to-wear wardrobe he created also consisted of accented boxers peeking from the model’s pants, his Clandestine combat boots, and sterling silver jewelry that models wore which featured a PReP pill design. This collection which was split into two parts, “Act 1” and “Act 2” was about “schooling” the girls and the gays, using preppy language fused with the brand’s own design codes and house music bumping in the background as models sashayed down the runway.

K.NGSLEY

Additional stand-out pieces that gave collegiate energy were the collection’s plaid printed pants and miniskirts, ringer style tops, and a sweatshirt that read “BUSHWICK.” Tank tops with cutouts, skinny or thick straps and mesh tops with adjustable rushing, even a maxi dress all came together to give the audience a scholastic fashion experience. While the show was outside of the usual NYFW calendar, it was because the collection was a celebration of K.NGSLEY’s three-year anniversary as a brand.

K.NGSLEY Collection 2 Act 1 is available to shop at SSENSE, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom. Collection 2 Act 2 will be available in early 2024.