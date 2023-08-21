In Case You Missed It: Normani X Bose, Rhuigi X Puma, Taylor Russell For Loewe, And More 

Bose

This past weekend’s fashion news is full of exciting campaigns and collaborations that keep the industry fresh and interesting. Singer Normani endeavors outside of music and still ties back into tunes regardless, with a slightly surprising collaboration that she recently signed with Bose for a limited-edition earbud collection. Elsewhere, Hollywood starlet Taylor Russell was the face of Loewe’s latest Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. Russell looked tantalizing while she held a white heel with the brand’s logo emblazoned.

Elsewhere, vintage shoppers are in for a treat as the curated New York-based vintage fashion store James Veloria recently opened a pop-up in Los Angeles. Streetwear designer Rhuigi Villaseñor and Puma are going to release yet another collaboration–this will be the partnership’s fifth collection together.

You might find yourself adding some pieces to your wardrobe from these collabs or gaining visual inspiration from a campaign. We want to keep you up to date on the latest weekend fashion news. Scroll through to see what you might’ve missed.

Puma X Rhuigi Launch New Collection

Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor is launching another collection with Puma. This fifth installment of their partnership will honor man’s best friend: barbers. The collection is an ode to New York’s barber shops, according to Highsnobiety. The teaser that Villaseñor shared on Instagram is reminiscent of the swag and wisdom that the ambiance of the barbershop has. The collection features classic Puma sneakers in all white and navy blue and white. It will also feature pieces that are to reflect a barber shop uniform with matching striped sets and button-down short sleeves with contrast stitching.

The collection will be available on puma.com and in select stores.

Taylor Russell Stars In Loewe’s Fall/Winter Campaign

Actress and model Taylor Russell is among the faces of Loewe’s latest Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. Russell walked in a Loewe show in 2022 and became an ambassador for the brand shortly after. Her carefree and chic demeanor in this new Loewe campaign just reinforces what we already thought—-she’s becoming a fashion icon. All of her looks were to die for including the black leather Jonathan Anderson-designed trench paired with gold heels and cream bag or the red and white gown worn with snakeskin heels and a blue handbag. The collection was made for her as she’s becoming quite the muse for the brand.

Normani X Bose Announce New Collaboration

Normani can now add the title designer to her impressive resume. Her newly launched collaboration with Bose is perfect for a music lover like herself. The QuietComfort Earbuds II is made to be worn amidst activities like exercising, dancing, and more. They’re also noise-canceling earbuds that can be auto-adjusted with eleven levels of noise cancelation to fit your ears’ volume liking. The design features a subtle purple to add a slight pop of color to any ‘fit.

The earbuds are now available on bose.com retailing for $349.

James Veloria Launches A Los Angeles Pop-Up

New York-based curated vintage shop James Veloria is taking on new territory in Los Angeles for a pop-up. The space is filled with natural light and tons of great vintage pieces ranging from Jean Paul Gaultier to Versace. With this new outpost, LA thrift natives get to take the special James Veloria/New York vintage experience for a spin. The temporary store began this past weekend on August 19th and is staying up until October 15th. If you’re in LA or find yourself on a trip to the West Coast, we highly recommend popping by.