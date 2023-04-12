Find “Motivation” From Normani’s Collab With Fabletics

Fabletics

The “Fair” singer is now a country club girl in her newest campaign in collaboration with Fabletics. Normani, the pop phenomenon, and former Fifth Harmony member, has been an it-girl from the jump, and this campaign highlights that. It’s a perfect blend of sporty and stylish. Filled with quintessential white tennis dresses that scream country club and leggings that are always a go-to, the collection gives us a sense of country club chic. Normani’s style and energy fit the collection so well, as she’s a classy girl with an elevated style herself. The styling of the campaign says that both brands knew what they were doing coming together.

The collection features ten pieces, including a classic one-piece swimsuit, sports bras with matching leggings, tank tops, and tennis skirts. All the colorways in the collection are very collegiate, with navy blues, emerald greens, and sleek whites. The jacket in the collection is the hero piece in the line and can be seen as a piece you were in and out of the clubhouse.

“I love that I can wear this collection with comfort in mind – but also feel sexy, feminine, and confident,” says Normani on her newest collaboration via a press release.

The collection is available to shop now on fabletics.com. Sizes range from XXS to 4X, and prices range from $35 to $95. If you’re a member of Fabletics, there’s a crazy 80% off deal happening! Get it while supplies last!