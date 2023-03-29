PUMA x Rhuigi Pay Homage To NYC & 50 Years Of Hip Hop

PUMA x Rhuigi

PUMA and designer Rhuigi Villaseñor are no strangers to collaboration. Both brands have teamed up on two collections so far, and as we know — the third time is the charm. This third collection is in celebration of New York City and 50 years of hip hop. The collaboration is all about blending periods of the past, present, and future that have made hip-hop the cultural phenomenon it is today. Villaseñor’s ability to embody what PUMA has meant to the five boroughs, specifically where hip hop was born, is worth noting.

PUMA x Rhuigi

The collection features a 70s feel with designs inspired by New York’s b-boys with footwear and clothing that are breakdance ready. The PUMA x Rhugi capsule also features the T7 Track Pant Top and Track Pants that can be worn with any of their graphic T-shirts, plus a bucket hat to create that classic and iconic Suede B-BOY look. The full collection is full of warm tones with browns and reds that mimic Brooklyn’s red stones in the track jacket and cargo pants and soft pink for their Puma sneakers.

PUMA x Rhuigi

The collection’s love for New York is tangible through its visuals and the high quality of its retro collaborative designs. The T-shirts featured give all credit to New York in a basketball graphic with both brands’ logos.

All items will be able to shop at the PUMA flagship store, online, or on their app worldwide on April 1st. Prices range from $40 to $18.