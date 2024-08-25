HomeEntertainment

‘In Too Deep’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

This iconic crime story featured a star-studded cast that included Omar Epps, LL Cool J, Nia Long, Pam Grier, and more.
‘In Too Deep’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·

On August 25, 1999 the film In Too Deep hit theaters worldwide. This classic crime drama remains a gripping exploration of loyalty, morality, and the blurred lines between law enforcement and the criminal underworld. Directed by Michael Rymer, the film features an all-star cast, including Omar Epps, LL Cool J, Nia Long, Stanley Tucci, Hill Harper, Pam Grier, and more.

Epps and LL Cool J delivered standout performances as an undercover cop and a ruthless crime lord, respectively. Adding to the film’s legacy, its hip-hop-infused soundtrack, released by Columbia Records on August 24, 1999, peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The soundtrack also marked the debut of 50 Cent with his single “How to Rob,” further cementing In Too Deep as a cultural touchstone in late ’90s cinema and music.

In celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of In Too Deep then and now.

TOPICS: 