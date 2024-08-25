‘In Too Deep’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

On August 25, 1999 the film In Too Deep hit theaters worldwide. This classic crime drama remains a gripping exploration of loyalty, morality, and the blurred lines between law enforcement and the criminal underworld. Directed by Michael Rymer, the film features an all-star cast, including Omar Epps, LL Cool J, Nia Long, Stanley Tucci, Hill Harper, Pam Grier, and more.

Epps and LL Cool J delivered standout performances as an undercover cop and a ruthless crime lord, respectively. Adding to the film’s legacy, its hip-hop-infused soundtrack, released by Columbia Records on August 24, 1999, peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The soundtrack also marked the debut of 50 Cent with his single “How to Rob,” further cementing In Too Deep as a cultural touchstone in late ’90s cinema and music.

In celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of In Too Deep then and now.

Det. Jeffrey ‘J. Reid’ Cole In the film Epps portrayed an undercover cop who becomes dangerously immersed in the criminal underworld as J. Reid. His performance was a powerful depiction of the fine line between justice and corruption.

Omar Epps Prior to In Too Deep, Omar Epps had established himself as a staple in Black cinema. After shining in Juice, The Program, Major League II, and John Singleton’s Higher Learning. After the film, Epps had a longstanding role in House, as well as 2000’s Love & Basketball. He portrayed Malcolm on Power Book III: Raising Kanan for three seasons, and can be seen in the upcoming film The Deliverance. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Omar Epps visit SiriusXM Studios on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Dwayne Keith ‘God’ Gittens LL Cool J took on the role of Dwayne Gittens, aka “God,” a feared crime lord. His portrayal of the menacing yet charismatic figure added depth to the film’s exploration of crime and morality.

LL Cool J Already an iconic hip-hop artist at the time In Too Deep was released, LL Cool J appeared in several films after 2003, including S.W.A.T. and Last Holiday, and has also been a cast member of NCIS: Los Angeles since 2009. At the time, he was still an active rapper, dropping four albums from 2004 – 2013. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: LL Cool J visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Myra Long played Myra, the love interest of J. Reid, who struggles with her partner’s dangerous double life. Her performance brought emotional complexity to the film.





Nia Long Long has become synonymous with Black cinema. After starring in classics like Boyz N The Hood, Friday, and Love Jones, this actress created memorable moments for audiences worldwide, especially as Jordan Armstrong in The Best Man series. She also appeared in music videos for Dr. Dre, Ashanti, and Kanye West, as well winning an NAACP Image Award in 2004 and 2005 for her performance in Third Watch. MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 13: Nia Long attends Money and Mindfulness: A Conversation With Nia Long during the 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

‘Breezy T’ The supportive friend to Jeffrey Cole who adds a layer of tension and moral questioning to the narrative.

Hill Harper Harper has had a successful career in television, starring in CSI: NY and The Good Doctor. Beyond acting, he’s an author and motivational speaker, known for his activism in education, political advocacy, and financial literacy. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 22: Hill Harper attends the TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers at Second on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Det. Angela Wilson Pam Grier starred as Det. Angela Wilson, the tough, no-nonsense police officer who tries to keep Cole grounded in reality as he delves deeper into his undercover role.





Pam Grier Grier, an icon from her Coffy and Foxy Brown days, remains a beloved figure in cinema. She has appeared in shows like The L Word and films such as Just Wright. Her memoir Foxy: My Life in Three Acts offers insight into her legendary career.



CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Actor Pam Grier attends a special Los Angeles screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Denise Aunjanue portrayed Denise, a character intertwined in the dangerous world Cole navigates. Her role, though smaller, was impactful in grounding the story’s emotional stakes.





Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Ellis-Taylor has earned critical acclaim with roles in If Beale Street Could Talk, Lovecraft Country, and her Oscar-nominated performance in King Richard. She’s celebrated for her powerful on-screen presence and versatility. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Loretta Mýa appeared as Loretta, bringing a fresh energy to the film with her portrayal of a woman caught up in the criminal chaos.



Mya during Lilith Fair press conference – 1999 at Irving Plaza in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage)

Mýa Mýa continues to thrive as a singer, releasing albums independently and winning a Grammy for her album Smoove Jones. She also competed in Dancing with the Stars, where she showcased her dance talent. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 11: MYA visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Melvin Jermaine Dupri made a memorable appearance as Melvin, adding authenticity to the film’s portrayal of the urban music scene and street culture.



