Motherhood And Money: Nia Long Shares How She Sets Her Sons Up For Financial Success

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 13: Nia Long attends Money and Mindfulness: A Conversation With Nia Long during the 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

Nia Long has played many roles, but one that might be lesser known to her fans is money momager.

The actress, producer and mother of two recently shared how she’s set up her sons for financial success. In a discussion with Ally during the American Black Film Festival, Long detailed her money moves she’s made with her children’s future in mind.

The panel, “Money and Mindfulness: A Conversation with Nia Long,” she shared some of her savings tactics with the audience.

“One of the things is [that] I started saving for my children before I became a mother,” she stated. “I took $3,000 and I just put [it] in this account. I was like, ‘I’m never touching that.’ And it allowed me to get my son through NYU without any student loans.”

She adds: “I’m so proud. It makes me cry because we did it. Yes, we did it. And it was a plan. And if you put that plan into action and you just don’t waver from your ultimate goal, God will show you the way to get there. I can’t even explain it any other way. You just have to trust the process.”

Long went on to share her son’s post-college plans are and some of the financial concerns surrounding that next step, a notion many parents can relate to.

“So in four years, anybody in here looking for a young lawyer [or] attorney, he’s going to be a good one,” Long shared. “He needs a job to pay me back. If he’s anything like me, he has a spirit of abundance… a little bit too much because he’s still in my pocket. I just called him on my way here. I got a bill for his electric bill. I said, ‘Massai, really?’ And see, this is the thing, you can’t spoil them too much because part of what made me do what I’ve done is the hustle. You’ve got to draw the line where you don’t tamper with the hustle because in that hustle is that little bit of gangster that makes us make a difference.”