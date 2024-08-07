20 Sweet Photos Of LL Cool J And Simone Smith Over The Years

Actor LL Cool J and date Simone Johnson arrive at the 1988 American Music Awards party. This photo appears on page 58-59 in Frank Trapper’s RED CARPET book. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Solid as a rock. That’s one of many ways to describe the union of rapper LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, and his wife, Simone Smith. The couple, who married on Aug. 7, 1995, have four children, and have come a long way since they met in 1987, early in a career that has spanned 40 years in hip-hop. When they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary back in 2018, they did so in the presence of other long-lasting couples, including Magic Johnson and wife Cookie, who were hosting them on their annual summer yacht trip through Europe.

“LORD you have been better than GOOD!!” Simone wrote at the time. “Today my husband @llcoolj and I, my soulmate and the man I loved since I was 17 years old celebrated 24 years of marriage in Italy on a yacht surrounded by other couples that have decades of marriage amongst them.”

Smith added, “Thank you God for the first 24. Please continue to Bless us and let our love be an example to our children and grandchildren. AMEN”

The couple have been an example to their family of course, but also to all of us. They have been through a lot, including the highs of watching his career explode in the late ’80s and ’90s and all that comes with that, along with the lows of Simone being diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in 2004, which she went on to beat.

It’s rare to see relationships like the Smiths in today’s culture, as many couples throw in the towel without a second thought. But the pair, who go back to their teen years, have made it work. They support one another’s career moves, including Simone’s popular eponymous jewelry line. They also support one another in the day to day. The rap icon, actor, and businessman says that’s a part of true romance, and when you prioritize it, longevity as a couple is the end result.

“The romantic aspects of the marriage need to take place during the day,” he said to OK! in 2013. “Too many men make the mistake of wanting to get romantic at the last second. It takes all day, and it’s an ongoing thing. It’s about support.”

The pair are still going strong, still enjoying being each other’s red carpet date, and being one our favorite hip-hop pairs.

“My handsome Fly Guy/Hip Hop G.O.A.T husband and I have been doing this married life with God first, our children, our grandchildren, family, friends and of course HIP HOP,” Simone said when they celebrated their 28th anniversary in 2023. “How can you be married to @llcoolj and Hip Hop not be a huge part of your marriage and your life? You can’t. In the 80’s we were Chillin’, in the 90’s we were Loungin’, in the 2000’s we’re still Lovin’ each other better.”

And we love to see it. Check out photos of their long-lasting bond from the ’80s to the present.

01 01 1988 Actor LL Cool J and date Simone Johnson arrive at the 1988 American Music Awards party. This photo appears on page 58-59 in Frank Trapper’s RED CARPET book. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

02 02 1996 LL Cool J and Wife Symone Smith (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 1996 LL Cool J and Wife Symone Smith during 7th Annual Billboard Music Awards at The Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 1997 LL Cool J and wife Symone Smith during 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

05 05 1999 LL Cool J & Wife during “Deep Blue Sea” Westwood Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

06 06 2000 LL Cool J & wife during The 6th Annual Blockbuster Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

07 07 2001 LL Cool J arrives with his family at the world premiere of “Enough” at the Loews Lincoln Square Theaters in New York City. 5/21/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

08 08 2001 LL Cool J & Wife during 9th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival – “Kingdom Come” Screening at Galaxy Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. P. Aussenard/WireImage)

09 09 2002 LL Cool J with his wife at the Blender/Island Def Jam/Pony 2002 MTV VMA Post-Party at Cafe St. Barts in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images.

10 10 2003 LL Cool J, Symone Smith during NY Premiere of MGM’s “Out of Time” at Sony Lincoln Square in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

11 11 2004 LL Cool J and wife during Patti LaBelle Celebrates The Release of Her New Album “Timeless Journey” at The Home of Denise Rich in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

12 12 2006 LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 12: Actor LL Cool J and his wife Simone arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictutres “Last Holiday” at the Cinerama Dome Theater on January 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

13 13 2008 NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Recording artist LL Cool J (center) and his family Tali Smith, Samaria Smith, Nina Simone Smith and Simone Smith visit Cirque du Soleil’s “Wintuk” at WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

14 14 2011 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 16: LL Cool J (R) and wife Simone Johnson arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

15 15 2014 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Simone Johnson (L) and musician LL Cool J attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

16 16 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Simone Smith (L) and host LL Cool J attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

17 17 2017 NEW YORK, NY – JULY 19: Samaria Smith, Italia Smith, Simone I. Smith, LL Cool J and Nina Smith attend A Toast To Summer Hosted By Simone I. Smith at Aloft LIC,NY Hotel on July 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

18 18 2018 Simone Johnson and LL Cool J (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

19 19 2020 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: LL Cool J (R) and Simone Smith attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)