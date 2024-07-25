HomeBeauty

A Look Back At Iman’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks Of All Time

From micro-brows to dark eyeshadow, see how the supermodel’s beauty looks have evolved over the years.
By India Espy-Jones ·

From her first fashion shoot with Vogue in 1976 to Mugler runways, and founding Iman Cosmetics, Iman is the original supermodel we read about in our history books. Born in Somalia as Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, the American model began her career in New York as the first Black model to refuse lower pay than white model. Since, she’s continued to be nothing short of iconic. “They said I was exotic… A parrot is exotic, I’m a person,” she told Vogue Arabia, for example. Additionally, the famous supermodel and entrepreneur has never shied away from making major beauty statements, either.

The day she arrived in New York in 1975, she wore a scarf-covered bouffant hairstyle, heavy dark eyeshadow, and short micro-brows at a press party to welcome her to the city. She never wore makeup before then, but as her approach to beauty blossomed, the 1980s had glossed reds, browns and oranges written all over her lips. Other times, she had a spiked, rockstar wig and dark lip, like at Tara Tyson’s baby shower in ‘86.

Then, in the ‘90s, we saw her go from lioness hairdos to more experimental wigs. Think: her gray pixie cut at Herb Rittz’s birthday party, a braided beehive ‘do at the ‘96 Costume Institute Gala, and big red afro at Interview’s 30th anniversary party.

In 2001, she was spotted with a flipped bob and circular blush at the 2001 VH1/ Vogue Fashion Awards. She revisited and updated the look throughout the years— in 2008 she upgraded it with bronze bangs on her straight cut bob, dark eyes, and matte blush. At the 2019 WWD Honors, she paired a shoulder-length middle part with her signature thin brows, smokey shadow, and dark lip. Although she has her go-tos, she’s not afraid to think outside of the beauty box, either. Cue: the Invisible Beauty Premiere in 2023, where she showed off extensions and a light lip.

Below, we celebrate Iman’s 69th birthday with a look back at her most iconic beauty moments of all time.

