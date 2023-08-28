Home

Celebrating The Iconic Fashion Moments On The Tennis Court

In celebration of the U.S. Open, America’s largest tennis event, we had to compile the most memorable looks on the court from.
Iconic Fashion Moments On The Tennis Court: From Serena Williams to Coco Gauff 
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Black women have contributed immensely to the world of tennis. Their winning and losing moments reflect their resilience and their ability to challenge other people’s narratives about them both on and off the court. As the U.S. Open starts today, we thought about the players who have inspired girls with a dream just like theirs—players who have beat so many odds against them from racism, sexism, and misogynoir. In honor of the U.S. Open’s start, we wanted to show how these women’s distinct looks on the court have been markers of time.

Venus and Serena Williams, pioneers in both tennis and fashion, have consistently redefined on-court style. In the early 2000s, Venus made headlines with her daring outfits, from sleek, revealing dresses to bold patterns while her sister Serena’s iconic black catsuit at the 2002 U.S. Open shook the tennis fashion landscape. Serena’s 2018 French Open ensemble was another pivotal moment. Her choice of a black catsuit with compression tights was not only fashionable but also served as a statement of resilience following her post-pregnancy health struggles. It challenged the very white and conservative norms surrounding tennis attire. 

In recent years, Naomi Osaka has continued this legacy. She’s used her platform to showcase her Japanese and Haitian heritage through her fashion choices. Collaborating with various designers, Osaka’s court ‘fits often incorporate vibrant colors, cultural symbols, and thoughtful details that celebrate her identity. 

Coco Gauff, a rising tennis star, has also showcased her distinctive personal style on the court through various memorable moments. Gauff’s 2022 U.S. Open outfit was an eye-catching ensemble. She donned a vibrant orange ombre outfit with a metal skirt, exuding her youthful energy and confidence. The design and bold color choice encapsulated her dynamic on-court presence, making a notable statement at the tournament.

We had to show you these incredible on-court looks in honor of these women’s achievements below.

