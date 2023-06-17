Home

Happy Birthday To The Legendary Venus Williams

This champion has always been stylish on and off the court and we've compiled all her incredible looks.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors

Venus Williams, an extraordinary athlete and cultural icon is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. She has become one of the most influential figures in the world of tennis, and her journey to greatness is a testament to her unwavering determination and resilience. Alongside her sister, Serena Williams, she formed an unstoppable force, dominating women’s tennis for years. With seven Grand Slam singles titles, including five Wimbledon championships, she’s showcased her unparalleled skills and cemented her place among the all-time greats.

Beyond her remarkable success on the court, Venus’s impact extends far beyond the sport itself. She has been an advocate for gender equality, breaking barriers and fighting for equal prize money and opportunities for female athletes. Her courage and dedication have inspired countless individuals around the world, proving that hard work and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Venus Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Off the court, Venus has also ventured into business, design and fashion, delving into the world of interior design, sitting front row at Louis Vuitton, and launching her own clothing line EleVen. Through this venture, she’s totally influenced the look of athletic wear and athleisure. We all remember how iconic her and Serena’s doubles looks on the court ate everybody up.

As we celebrate Venus Williams’ birthday, we honor not only her extraordinary accomplishments in tennis but also her unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes, showing them that with passion, hard work, and a champion’s spirit, anything is possible. Happy birthday, Venus Williams!

