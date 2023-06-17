Happy Birthday To The Legendary Venus Williams

Venus Williams, an extraordinary athlete and cultural icon is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. She has become one of the most influential figures in the world of tennis, and her journey to greatness is a testament to her unwavering determination and resilience. Alongside her sister, Serena Williams, she formed an unstoppable force, dominating women’s tennis for years. With seven Grand Slam singles titles, including five Wimbledon championships, she’s showcased her unparalleled skills and cemented her place among the all-time greats.

Beyond her remarkable success on the court, Venus’s impact extends far beyond the sport itself. She has been an advocate for gender equality, breaking barriers and fighting for equal prize money and opportunities for female athletes. Her courage and dedication have inspired countless individuals around the world, proving that hard work and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Venus Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Off the court, Venus has also ventured into business, design and fashion, delving into the world of interior design, sitting front row at Louis Vuitton, and launching her own clothing line EleVen. Through this venture, she’s totally influenced the look of athletic wear and athleisure. We all remember how iconic her and Serena’s doubles looks on the court ate everybody up.

As we celebrate Venus Williams’ birthday, we honor not only her extraordinary accomplishments in tennis but also her unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes, showing them that with passion, hard work, and a champion’s spirit, anything is possible. Happy birthday, Venus Williams!

2022 Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Venus Williams attends the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

2022 Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Venus Williams wearing a white crop top, denim jacket, denim shorts with Louis Vuitton monogram details, black Louis Vuitton clutch and black Louis Vuitton shoes, is seen outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

2022 Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 08: Venus Williams attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

2022 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Venus Williams attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

2022 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Venus Williams attends the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Venus Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

2022 An Evening With McLaren Racing MIAMI BEACH, FL – MAY 7: Venus Williams attends to the Evening With McLaren Racing at the Hilton Bentley Miami on May 7th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Venus Williams attends Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2022 HISTORYTalks Event WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Venus Williams attends HISTORYTalks 2022 on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for History)

2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: Venus Williams attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)

2022 Met Gala “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Venus Williams and Janelle Monáe arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

2022 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Venus Williams attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

2022 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Venus Williams attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Venus Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

2014 WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Venus Williams attends the WTA Pre-Wimbledon party at Kensington Roof Gardens on June 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

2012 BET Black Girls Rock NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 26: Tennis player Venus Williams attends BET Black Girls Rock Red Carpet at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on October 26, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

2004 Conde Nast Media Group Presents Fashion Rocks Venus Williams during Conde Nast Media Group Presents Fashion Rocks 2004 – Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

2010 Grand Opening Celebration of JW Marriott Marquis MIAMI – NOVEMBER 04: Professional tennis player Venus Williams attends the Grand Opening Celebration of JW Marriott Marquis on November 4, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

2005 “Two for the Money” World Premiere Serena Williams and Venus Williams during “Two for the Money” World Premiere Co-Presented By Bodog.com – Red Carpet at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

2004 “Catwoman” World Premiere Venus Williams and Serena Williams during “Catwoman” World Premiere – Red Carpet at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

2003 MTV Video Music Awards Serena & Venus Williams during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

2010 BlackBerry Torch From AT&T U.S. Launch Party LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 11: Tennis player Venus Williams arrives at the BlackBerry Torch from AT&T U.S. Launch Party on August 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

2010 Serena William’s Pre-Espys Party LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: Venus Williams arrives at Serena William’s Pre-Espys Party on July 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Craig Barritt/WireImage)

2010 ESPN The Magazine’s NEXT Event MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 05: Tennis player Venus Williams attends the ESPN The Magazine’s NEXT Event at the Fountainbleau Miami Beach on February 5, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN)

2009 “The Ugly Truth” Los Angeles Premiere HOLLYWOOD – JULY 16: Tennis player Venus Williams arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Ugly Truth” held at the Pacific’s Cinerama Dome on July 16, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

2009 17th Annual ESPY Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Tennis player Venus Williams arrives at the 2009 ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. The 17th annual ESPYs will air on Sunday, July 19 at 9PM ET on ESPN. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for ESPY)

2008 Sony Ericsson Kickoff Party MIAMI BEACH, FL – MARCH 26: Professional tennis player Venus Williams poses on the red carpet at the Sony Ericsson players party at Opium nightclub March 26, 2008 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

2006 “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” Venus Williams and Serena Williams (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

2005 “In Her Shoes” Los Angeles Premiere Venus Williams at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

2003 4th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards Venus Williams at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

2006 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD – JULY 12: Tennis player Venus Williams arrives at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 12, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2006 PBIFF “Rain” After-Party At Mar-A-Lago WEST PALM, FL- APRIL 20: Venus WIlliams arrives at Mar-A-Lago for the “Rain” afterparty during opening night of the Palm Beach International Film Festival on April 20, 2006 in West Palm, Florida. (Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images)

2002 The Batman” World Premiere US tennis player Venus Williams arrives for “The Batman” world premiere at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York, March 1, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 94th Academy Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Venus Williams attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

2021 Premiere of “King Richard” US tennis player Venus Williams attends the AFI Fest premiere of “King Richard” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2021. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

2006 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Tennis player Venus Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards® party at Mortons restaurant. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)